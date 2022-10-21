e-Paper Get App
Google to review fine of Rs 1,338 by CCI for anti-competitive practices

The India's anti-trust watchdog has said the tech giant has used its dominant position in the mobile market to help its apps like Chrome and YouTube.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Google to review fine of Rs 1,338 by CCI for anti-competitive practices | File
Alphabet's Google in response to fine imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said that the decision to fine the company for anti-competitive practices was a 'major setback' for consumers and businesses in India.

The antitrust watchdog on Thursday fined the tech giant Rs 1,338 crore for using its dominant position in the mobile market to help and protect the position of its web browser Google Chrome and video hosting app YouTube. The CCI has asked the company to change its strategy when it comes to the Android platform.

CCI has also restricted it from certain revenue sharing agreements with smartphone makers.

A Google spokesperson on Friday said that Android has created more choice for everyone, and it supports thousands of successful businesses. This decision by CCI is a major setback for Indians that trust Android's security features and also raise the cost of mobile devices for the citizens.

The company has also said that they will evaluate their next step and review the decision.

