Google to Launch Pixel 11 Series Today: 10 Important Things You Need To Know | Evan Blass

Google will unveil its Pixel 11 series at the Made by Google 2026 event later today, marking the company's annual hardware showcase in New York City. The event begins at 6 PM ET, which translates to 3:30 AM IST on August 13 for viewers in India. Google is expected to launch four new Pixel phones alongside a refreshed smartwatch and possibly new earbuds, with Gemini's on-device AI capabilities expected to be the central theme of the keynote. Here is everything to know about the event, where to watch it, and what Google is likely to announce.

1. Google Pixel 11 event: When and where to watch?

The Made by Google event starts at 6 PM ET today, which is 3:30 AM IST on August 13. Google will livestream the keynote on its official Made by Google YouTube channel, with the Google Store also expected to carry the broadcast. Alternatively, you can watch the event by pressing the play button below.

2. Google Pixel 11 event: Four phones expected in the lineup

Google is likely to unveil the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold together at the event. All four models are expected to be announced on stage, though the Pro Fold could see a delayed on-sale date similar to previous years.

3. Google Pixel 11 event: A new Tensor G6 chip

The Pixel 11 series is expected to run on Google's next-generation Tensor G6 chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process. The new chipset is expected to bring improved performance and efficiency over the Tensor G5 found in the Pixel 10 series.

4. Google Pixel 11 event: Display panels could get an upgrade

Leaks suggest the base Pixel 11 could retain its 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen size while shifting to Samsung's newer M16 OLED panel. This would make it the first phone to use the panel, ahead of Samsung's own Galaxy devices, and could bring brighter, more efficient displays.

5. Pixel Watch 5 to launch alongside the phones

A new Pixel Watch 5 is confirmed to debut at the same event. Google has launched its smartwatch alongside its flagship phones in previous years, and this cycle is expected to follow the same pattern.

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6. New Pixel Buds could also be unveiled

Alongside the phones and watch, reports suggest Google could use the event to introduce a new pair of wireless earbuds. Details on specifications remain limited ahead of the official announcement.

7. Pixel Tag, a rumoured tracker device

One of the bigger surprises expected at the event is the long-rumoured Pixel Tag, a Bluetooth tracker to rival Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag. Google has not confirmed the product, making it the biggest wildcard of the keynote.

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8. Google Pixel 11 event: A new camera feature called HiLight

Google is expected to demonstrate a new camera feature called HiLight as part of the Pixel 11 series. Details on how the feature works have not been officially confirmed by the company ahead of the launch.

9. Google Pixel 11 event: Gemini Intelligence at the centre of the pitch

Google is expected to lean heavily on Gemini Intelligence to justify the value of its new devices, following the AI-focused push seen with Android 17. The keynote is likely to demonstrate deeper Gemini integration across the Pixel 11 lineup.

10. Google Pixel 11 event: Pricing and availability

Reports indicate that Google could raise prices across its new lineup this year. Pre-orders are expected to open as soon as the event concludes today, with wide availability expected around August 20, in line with last year's Pixel 10 rollout timeline.