Google to add 'Sponsored' tag in mobile search results | Photo credit: Pixabay

Google has announced to put a 'sponsored' tag on ads in mobile search results rather than simply using the 'Ad' tag they used until now. This is to help users better differentiate between paid and organic content.

The company wants the label to be prominent and clear for different types of paid content. For this reason, the paid content will carry a 'sponsored' tag in bold larger than the Ad tag they used.

Mona Vajolahi, group product manager, search said, "This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear."

The new update will start rolling out on mobile phones first and then will soon be available on desktop search results as well.

The company has also said that they will be adding site names to search results on mobile that will enable users to easily identify the website that is associated with the result. They will also be updating the size and shape of the website logo that appears in search to make it clearly visible on the page.

The idea for the update is to provide users with more information regarding the site as people from different segments use Google to search for a variety of topics.

With inputs from IANS