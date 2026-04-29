Google Signs Deal With Pentagon To Allow Its AI Systems To Be Used For Classified Military Work |

Alphabet’s Google has signed a classified agreement with the US Department of Defense, allowing the Pentagon to use the company’s AI models for classified work. According to The Information, the deal permits the Pentagon to deploy Google’s AI for 'any lawful government purpose.'

This arrangement places Google alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, which have similar deals to supply AI models for sensitive government applications.

Employee Pushback

The agreement comes despite internal opposition from Google employees. Many workers have urged the company not to deepen its involvement with the Pentagon, particularly on military-related AI projects. The move revives memories of past controversies, such as Project Maven, which led to significant employee protests and Google’s decision to withdraw from certain defense contracts several years ago.

The Information reported that the deal requires Google to assist the government in adjusting the company’s AI safety settings and filters upon request. Full details of the contract remain classified.

Classified networks are used for a range of sensitive tasks, including mission planning and weapons targeting. The Pentagon has previously sought broad access to top AI models without the typical restrictions imposed on commercial users.

Google has stated that it supports government agencies on both classified and non-classified projects. The company emphasised its commitment to principles that AI should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weaponry without appropriate human oversight.

The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the report. The agreement is part of a broader push by the US military to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its operations.