Google Pixel 11 Series Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect At The 'Made by Google' Event

Google will unveil its next generation of hardware at the Made by Google event in New York City on Wednesday, August 12, with the keynote starting at 6 PM ET, or 3:30 AM IST on August 13. The event will be livestreamed on Google's official YouTube channel, with the company typically posting its own stream listing on the Made by Google event page closer to the date. Four new Pixel phones, a foldable, a smartwatch and possibly new earbuds are expected to headline the showcase.

1. Pixel 11

Google has reportedly secured an early order from TSMC's 2nm production line, making the Tensor G6 expected to be the first smartphone chip built on that node, and the base Pixel 11 is tipped to run on it alongside a new Titan M3 security chip. The device is rumoured to carry a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424x1080 pixel resolution, brightness of up to 3,000 nits and a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, leaks disagree on the cameras - some point to Google dropping the telephoto lens seen on last year's Pixel 10, leaving just a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, while other reports maintain a triple-camera layout survives.

2. Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reportedly touching 3,600 nits, with the larger Pro XL tipped to get a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a similar peak brightness. Both Pro models are expected to retain a triple rear-camera set-up comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide with macro support, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom, alongside a 42-megapixel front camera, with digital zoom pushed as far as 120x. Both are expected to run the Tensor G6 chip with a new MediaTek modem, replacing Samsung's Exynos modem used in previous generations, and the Pro XL is rumoured to house a 5,115mAh battery with 45W wired charging and Qi2 wireless support.

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3. Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google's third-generation foldable is expected to retain an 8-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer panel, continuing the large-screen format from its predecessor. Its battery capacity is rumoured at 4,800mAh, a step down from the 5,015mAh cell in last year's Fold, though Google is expected to lean on Tensor G6's efficiency gains to offset the drop. Leaked marketing material also points to an 8-inch external display, IP68 water and dust resistance, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, alongside the new "Pixel Glow" light-bar notification feature.

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4. Pixel Watch 5

Google's smartwatch upgrade appears to be an iterative one. The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, with and without LTE, and will reportedly retain the same Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2 chipset and display as the outgoing Watch 4. It is rumoured to sport an Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display with 320 ppi density and brightness of up to 3,000 nits, paired with the same processor and coprocessor combination as its predecessor.

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5. Pixel Buds

Precedent exists for Google bundling an audio refresh into the same keynote, as it did in 2025 with the Pixel Buds 2a and a new colourway for the Pixel Buds 2 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch 4, though no concrete leaks have surfaced for new Pixel Buds this year.

A new 'Pixel Tag', Google's answer to Apple's AirTag and expected to integrate with the Find My Device network has also been rumoured, alongside the possibility of Google showing off its long-anticipated 'Googlebook' laptop line.