Google Pixel 11 Pro Teased Ahead Of August 12 Launch, Puts New Pixel Glow Lighting Feature In Focus

Google has put out another teaser for its upcoming Pixel 11 series, offering a sharper look at the Pixel 11 Pro just weeks before its official unveiling. The company is set to launch the new lineup at its Made by Google 2026 event scheduled for August 12 in New York.

A clearer look at the design

The new teaser video builds on Google's ongoing "Ask more of your phone" campaign and shifts attention toward the broader Pixel ecosystem rather than just the hardware. While an earlier teaser had shown the device from an angled view, this latest video gives a direct, clearer look at the rear panel of the Pixel 11 Pro, allowing viewers to see more of its design details than before.

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Pixel Glow takes centre stage

The most talked about element of the new teaser is a lighting feature Google is calling Pixel Glow. It appears as a circular light animation positioned around the camera module, rotating in what looks like an ambient visual effect. Google has not detailed exactly what the feature is meant to do, though early impressions suggest it could function as a visual notification system or offer some form of interactive feedback while the phone is being used for specific tasks.

AI and software ecosystem in the spotlight

Alongside the hardware reveal, the teaser also showcased several of Google's core software services, including Gemini, Gmail, Google Maps, Search, Calendar, Docs and Photos. This continues a pattern from Google's recent launches, where the company has increasingly used its hardware teasers to highlight its broader AI-first ecosystem rather than focusing purely on device specifications.

What to expect at the August 12 event

Google has confirmed that its annual Made by Google hardware event will take place on August 12 in New York. Alongside the Pixel 11 Pro, the company is widely expected to introduce the standard Pixel 11 as well as a larger Pixel 11 Pro XL model. The event is also expected to bring additional Pixel hardware and software announcements beyond the core smartphone lineup.