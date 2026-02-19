 Google Pixel 10a With 48-Megapixel Camera & Tensor G4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Google has launched the Pixel 10a in India at ₹49,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. It features a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, Tensor G4 chip, 48-megapixel main camera with OIS, and a 5,100mAh battery with 30W charging. The phone promises seven years of OS and security updates, with sales starting March 6.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
The Google Pixel 10a has launched in India as the latest affordable powerhouse in Google's lineup. It delivers the core Pixel experience with premium AI features and long-term software support at an accessible price point. Key specifications include a 48-megapixel camera sensor, 5,100mAh battery, and quirky colour options. The most unique design change is the flushed camera module at the back.

Google Pixel 10a price in India and pre-order offers

The Google Pixel 10a is priced in India at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. It is now available for pre-order on Flipkart and the Google India online store, with general availability starting March 6 across major retailers.

For those who had registered, they will get a Rs. 2,000 voucher code, bringing the price down. Launch offers include Rs. 3,000 instant cashback with select HDFC Bank credit cards, a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI from partnering banks and finance providers, and eligibility for the Google Pixel Upgrade Program with zero down payment and upgrade options after nine EMIs. It comes in fresh colors like Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.

Google Pixel 10a specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 10a boasts a vibrant 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, powered by the reliable Google Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The camera system shines with a 48-megapixel main sensor featuring OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, enabling advanced AI tools like Auto Best Take, Macro Focus, and effortless editing, while the 13-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls beautifully.

Battery life gets a major boost with the largest-ever 5100mAh battery in an A-series device, offering up to 30 hours of usage, supported by faster 30W wired and 10W wireless charging. The design feels premium yet durable, with rounded edges, a satin-finish recycled aluminum frame, an 81 percent recycled plastic back, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a slim 183g build.

Running Android 15 (with updates to Android 16 mentioned in some contexts), the Google Pixel 10a promised seven years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates, it ensures future-proofing.

Additional highlights encompass IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and satellite SOS features in select regions.

