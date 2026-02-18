Google Pixel 10a To Launch In India Today, Pre-Orders To Begin Tonight

Google Pixel 10a is all set to launch in India today. Pre-orders will go live at 9pm IST. Flipkart has mentioned that the pre-order for the Google Pixel 10a will go live at 9pm. The phone will also be available on Google India store as well. The Pixel 10a will join the Pixel 10 lineup as its most affordable variant, with shipping expected by late February or early March.

Flipkart notes that pre-orders for the Google Pixel 10a will begin at 9pm IST. The phone is seen to come in quirky colour options like Obsidian Black, Lavender Blue, Fog White/Green, and Berry. The highlight seems to be the flushed camera module at the back.

Pricing and pre-order offers are likley to be announced at 9pm as well. Leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 10a may be priced at EUR 499 (approximately Rs. 53,580) for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is expected to be priced at EUR 599 (approximately Rs. 64,315). Google is sending out Rs. 2,000 instant discount voucher to subscribed users, which can be used while placing pre-orders tonight.

Google Pixel 10a specifications (expected)

Key specifications of the Google Pixel 10a have also been leaked by Winfuture. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with 120HZ refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7a protectio. It is likely to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the phone is reported to feature a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Google Pixel 10a may pack a 5,100mAh battery with 45W charging support. It is expected to feature up to 8GB of RAM And up to 256GB os UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is likely to come with 153.9x73x9mm dimensions.

Pixel 10a is likely to run on Android 16 out-of-the-box and come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. There's also rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor on board.