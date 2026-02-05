Google Pixel 10a Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Pre-Orders Begin On February 18

Google Pixel 10a is all set to be unveiled in India. The tech giant is officially teasing the arrival of the new phone, with pre-orders beginning on February 18. The phone is seen to come in quirky colour options like Pick and Blue, and the highlight seems to be the flushed camera module at the back. The Pixel 10a will sit alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched last year.

Google has released a short teaser video of the Pixel 10a to announce pre-order details of the phone. The company is taking interest registrations on the Google Store India page, and registered users will get pre-order perks as well.

Google Pixel 10a: Launch details

The Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order starting February 18 through the Google Store. While the company has not revealed the actual sale date, the device is rumoured to start shipping by late February or early March, following Google's typical launch timeline for its A-series smartphones.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pricing information has not been officially disclosed, though the device is expected to maintain the $499 (approximately Rs. 49,999) starting price point that Google has consistently used for its A-series phones over the past two years.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 10a will join the existing Pixel 10 lineup, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This makes it the fifth variant in Google's current flagship smartphone series, positioned as the most affordable option.

Google Pixel 10a: Teaser

The brief teaser video showcases the Pixel 10a against colourful, dynamic backgrounds with the tagline 'A phone with more in store, in store soon.' The video reveals at least one colour variant - a purple-blue shade that appears similar to the Iris colourway previously offered with the Pixel 9a.

Google has hinted at additional colour options through various hues featured in the promotional material. Based on recent leaks, the Pixel 10a is expected to be available in Iris, a potential pink 'Berry' shade, Lavender, and likely standard black and white variants. The tagline suggests that Google plans to reveal more details about the device in the coming days before the pre-order date.

Google Pixel 10a: Design

The most notable design change in the Pixel 10a is its completely flush rear camera module. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, which featured a slightly protruding camera bar, the new model integrates the dual-camera system seamlessly into the aluminium-and-glass chassis. The camera array sits entirely flat against the rear panel, marking a departure from the raised camera designs that have characterised previous Pixel models.

Apart from the redesigned camera module, the Pixel 10a maintains a design language very similar to the Pixel 9a, featuring flat edges and rounded corners. The overall aesthetic remains minimalist and familiar, with the flush camera design being the primary visual distinction from last year's model.

The device appears to retain the compact form factor that has become characteristic of Google's A-series phones.

Google Pixel 10a: Rumoured specifications

While Google has not officially confirmed the technical specifications, leaks point to a Tensor G4 processor, 8GB of RAM with storage options of either 128GB or 256GB, and a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 119.7-degree field of view. The front-facing camera is rumoured to be 13 megapixels. Battery capacity is confirmed at 5,100mAh through Verizon certification, with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.