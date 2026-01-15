Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline & Colour Options Leaked, May Be Unveiled Mid-February

Google Pixel 10a, may be in the offing after all. A new leak suggests that the phone may launch sometime in mid-February. The phone is likley to come in four colour options. Separetely, renders of the Google Pixel 10a were also leaked online, hinting at design details of the upcoming phone.

Tipster Roland Quandt shared information on Bluesky indicating that the device is expected to arrive in retail stores around mid-February. This represents an earlier timeline compared to the Pixel 9a, which launched later in the spring. Quandt's post specifies storage options of 128GB and 256GB, both likely paired with 8GB of RAM based on prior reports.

The tipster says that the Google Pixel 10a colour lineup includes four variants, Obsidian Black, Berry, Fog, and Lavender.

Google Pixel 10a design tipped in render leak

Separately, Android Headlines has published what appear to be official renders of the Pixel 10a. These images showcase the phone primarily in the Obsidian variant. The design shows no major changes from the Pixel 9a. It retains thick bezels around the display, a flat back panel, a dual rear camera setup without a prominent island, and a hole-punch front camera.

Google Pixel 10a leaked specifications

These leaks align with earlier specifications, including a roughly 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,100mAh battery. The processor is expected to be an enhanced version of the Tensor G4.

Google has not announced an exact launch date for the Google Pixel 10a. The tech giant is likely to offer more details closer to date.