Google One Slashes Prices On Annual Plans In India: What You Need To Know

With a limited-time offer on annual subscriptions, Google is aiming to attract new users in India by offering significant discounts on a number of Google One subscription plans. The promotion is exclusively for those who have never subscribed to Google One before. Existing members cannot access these reduced rates. The offer covers only annual plans, with the discounted pricing applying to the first year, regular rates return from the second year onwards.

The deal is set to run through the end of December, likely concluding around New Year's Eve.

Google One new India pricing breakdown

Here are the updated first-year prices for the affected plans:

- Google One Lite (30 GB): Reduced from Rs. 708 to Rs. 499

- Google One Basic (100 GB): Reduced from Rs. 1,560 to Rs. 1,049

- Premium (2 TB): Reduced from Rs. 7,800 to Rs. 5,399 (Rs. 6,500 from the second year)

- Google AI Pro (2 TB): Reduced from Rs. 23,400 to Rs. 19,500

All plans provide shared storage across Gmail, Drive, and Google Photos. The Basic plan and higher tiers can be shared with up to five family members.

The higher-tier plans now bundle advanced AI capabilities alongside expanded storage.

The Google One Premium 2 TB plan includes:

- Gemini with Pro-level access

- Limited use of Veo 3.1 for video generation

- Tools such as Flow, Whisk, and NotebookLM

- 200 monthly AI credits

- Upcoming AI integrations in Gmail and Google Docs

The Google AI Pro (2TB) plan offers the top-tier experience:

- Highest access to Gemini, Flow, Whisk, and NotebookLM

- 1,000 monthly AI credits

- Higher daily limits (e.g., up to 100 prompts with Gemini 3 Pro, up to 1,000 images via Nano Banana, and short video generation)

- Up to 20 deep research reports per day

- Support for very long documents

- Direct AI tools within Gmail, Docs, and Drive

- Elevated limits for Google Photos and other services

- Developer-focused features like Gemini CLI and Code Assist

Hot to avail Google One subscription

Interested users can visit one.google.com/ai-nye, sign in with their Google account, select an eligible plan, and complete payment. The subscription activates immediately after checkout.