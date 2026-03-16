Google, Meta, Amazon Sign Pledge To Jointly Combat Growing Scam Epidemic

In an unprecedented move, some of the world's most powerful technology companies have joined forces to tackle the global scam crisis. Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, Adobe, and Match Group - the owner of Tinder and Hinge - have each signed a landmark anti-scam accord.

The agreement, according to Axios, aims to "set expectations for how signatories will work across online services to counter scammers" and seeks to drive a united industry response alongside governments, law enforcement, NGOs, and others working to combat fraud.

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Why sign the accord now?

The timing is no coincidence. Losses to scams have skyrocketed in recent years, and AI makes it easier for scammers to create more believable online personas and messages that entice victims. In 2024 alone, consumers lost more than $16 billion to scammers and cybercriminals, according to the FBI.

The Trump administration has also stepped up efforts to crack down on international scam rings, including issuing a new executive order earlier this month directing key agencies to make it a priority.

What the accord actually does?

The deal goes beyond symbolic gestures. Companies were already trading details during one-off investigations into scammers, but the accord now provides them a venue to exchange information beyond individual cases - including which defensive measures work and how threat actors are adapting.

The partnership also allows for faster communications between partners, with one Microsoft executive anticipating more disruptions "designed to be more effective in taking down infrastructure and identifying threat actors that are preying on customers worldwide."

The accord is voluntary, and there are no penalties if companies fail to follow through. Expect more user safety features aimed at stopping scams - and increased lobbying for stronger regulations and law enforcement crackdowns on global scam syndicates.