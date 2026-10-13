Google Launches Fitbit Edge With 7-Day Battery, ECG & GPS: Price, Specifications

Google has launched the Fitbit Edge, a fitness tracker with a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, ECG support and a claimed battery life of up to seven days. It sits between the screenless Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5, adding a display over the former and running a custom tile-based interface rather than Wear OS. It is also Google's first repairable fitness tracker, with an internal modular design and a replaceable battery, and works with both Android and iOS phones.

Google Fitbit Edge price

Google has priced the Fitbit Edge at $179.99 in the US. A Stephen Curry Special Edition, developed with the NBA player, costs $219.99. Google has not announced India pricing or availability for the tracker.

The Fitbit Edge is available for pre-order on the Google Store and through retail partners, with shelf availability starting October 27. It comes in four finishes, each paired with an Active Band: Obsidian with a Matte Black case, Fog with a Polished Silver case, Olive with a Satin Pyrite case, and Canyon with a Warm Gold case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Google is also offering Active Sport, Performance Loop, Magnet and Metal Links bands as separate accessories, with the Performance Loop listed as coming soon. Buyers get three months of Google Health Premium with the purchase.

Google Fitbit Edge features and specifications

The Fitbit Edge has a 1.34-inch always-on AMOLED display, which Google describes as a Hybrid OLED panel. The company says it offers 46 percent more viewing area than its previous Fitbit trackers and stays legible in direct sunlight. The aluminium case is 11.5mm thick and weighs 17.7 grams without the band, according to GSMArena. Google says the case is 45 percent lighter than that of the Apple Watch Series 12. A redesigned physical button on the side handles navigation and quick actions such as pausing a workout.

The tracker does not run Wear OS. It uses a tile-based interface inspired by the Pixel Watch 5, with glanceable complications for steps, weather, sleep and heart rate. The software supports Google Maps, media controls, call and message notifications, quick replies, alarms and timers. It is powered by an Ambiq AP5 microcontroller with 64MB of NOR flash storage.

For fitness tracking, the Fitbit Edge supports more than 50 exercise modes with real-time guidance on the wrist. It has built-in GPS and an altimeter. Google claims the GPS is up to 40 percent more accurate than on earlier Fitbit trackers, owing to an upgraded chipset and an aluminium housing with nano-molded technology. The device can automatically recognise up to 100 types of workouts.

On the health side, the tracker carries an optical PPG heart rate sensor, electrical sensors for ECG readings and a skin temperature sensor. GSMArena also lists red and infrared sensors for blood oxygen measurement. Health Guardian features track blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends and high or low heart rate alerts. Google notes that these are for general wellness only, and that availability varies by region and device. The Google Health Coach requires a Google Health Premium subscription.

The Fitbit Edge has a 65mAh battery rated for up to seven days on a single charge. Google says fast magnetic charging gives a full day of battery in five minutes. The tracker is water resistant up to 50 metres and carries an IP68 rating. It works with Android 11 or higher and iOS 16.4 or higher.