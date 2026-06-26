Google Launches Dedicated Finance App For Android: Key Features

Tech giant Google has launched a standalone Finance app for Android, marking the end of a roughly ten-month beta period and the platform's first dedicated mobile app since the original was discontinued in 2015. The company announced the update, alongside two other major features, on its blog.

What the new Google Finance app offers

The app gives users direct access to their stock watchlist, real-time market data during trading hours, a live financial news feed, and Google's AI research tool, according to the company. It also introduces 'Key Moments,' an AI-powered feature that generates contextual explanations for why a particular stock moved on a given day, pulling from underlying Gemini models to summarise market noise into readable explanations.

The app is live on the Google Play Store now, though it launches without the new portfolio and task features described below. According to Google, those capabilities will be added to the mobile app in the coming months. An iOS version of the app is planned for later this year, with no specific date confirmed.

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Portfolio tracking goes global

Alongside the app, Google is rolling out a portfolio tool globally on the Google Finance web platform. The feature consolidates a user's investments into a single dashboard showing performance data and asset-allocation insights. Existing Google Finance portfolios migrate automatically, while new portfolios can be created by uploading screenshots, CSV files, or PDFs of holdings, or simply by describing investments to the system.

Once a portfolio is set up, users can query Google's AI research tool with questions such as which sectors are underrepresented in their holdings, or how their fixed-income allocation affects long-term growth, the company said.

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AI-generated briefings on demand

Google Finance is also introducing a task feature that lets users set up recurring, natural-language briefings. For instance, a daily pre-market analysis of overnight moves in major cryptocurrencies. Once configured, updates are delivered as notifications through the Google app on Android and iOS, and also appear in the research panel on the web. According to Google's Help Center, task creation and notifications are not yet supported within the new Finance Android app itself at launch, with that capability also slated for a future update.

Competing in a crowded market

The redesigned platform, which began beta testing in August 2025, positions Google Finance to compete with established players such as Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, and CNBC, as well as brokerage apps like Robinhood. Unlike Robinhood, the Google Finance app does not currently support buying or selling securities, keeping it in the research-and-tracking category rather than a trading platform. In April, Google had expanded the AI-powered Finance experience to more than 100 countries with local-language support.