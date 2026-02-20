Google Introduces Pomelli's New Photoshoot Feature: Is This the End of Pinterest?

Google Labs has unveiled a new feature for its AI marketing tool Pomelli, called Photoshoot, which enables users to transform a single product image into professional-grade studio and lifestyle shots. The update leverages Google's Nano Banana AI model to handle background replacements, lighting adjustments, and composition refinements, making it easier for small businesses and e-commerce sellers to create marketing assets without professional photographers. As one user reaction aptly said, "Huge for small businesses, terrible for graphic designers and photographers."

The Photoshoot feature works by allowing users to upload a basic product photo, which Pomelli then enhances using the tool's 'Business DNA' profile - derived from the user's website colors, fonts, and aesthetics. Users can select from predefined themes such as 'Golden Hour,' 'Minimalist Studio,' or 'Outdoor Adventure,' and the AI generates high-fidelity images optimised for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and even Pinterest. Additionally, it supports cropping and formatting for ads or banners, and users can edit images from scratch via prompts. The tool is available free of charge in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, marking Google's push into AI-driven retail and marketing solutions.

Early reactions on social media highlight its potential to save costs for Amazon sellers and home service businesses, with some users noting it could replace expensive product shoots costing $500 to $3,000. However, concerns have emerged about its impact on photographers and the risk of homogenised creative output.

Huge for small businesses, terrible for graphic designers and photographers. — Rozzabuilds (@rozzabuilds) February 20, 2026

Didn’t work all that well with my product @goldentallow . Logo and jar text is messed up. Improvement from other ai models, but not there yet worth my time unfortunately.



Attached the photo I uploaded (single jar with black background) & the 3 ai produced images. pic.twitter.com/2YNSZth4hX — Kit (@kit_sats) February 19, 2026

I gave it my App Store screenshot for a game I released and it did a pretty good job.



When you look close at the lifestyle shot you’ll see it still has issues with copy … and I’m wondering if that would be solved with a higher quality input image. pic.twitter.com/iMyjEwHjQa — Scott is NOT a 🤖 (@scottcents) February 19, 2026

Product photography was already a shrinking industry. This accelerates that conversation whether we like it or not. — Youssef El Manssouri (@yoemsri) February 19, 2026

Is this the end of Pinterest?

Pomelli's Photoshoot raises questions about whether it signals the end of Pinterest as a go-to platform for visual inspiration in marketing. We mention this possibility because the feature directly addresses key use cases where Pinterest thrives - sourcing product imagery, mood boards, and campaign ideas. By enabling instant, on-brand image generation, it could reduce reliance on Pinterest's search-and-pin model for e-commerce visuals.

Users may no longer need to scroll through pins for stock photos or ideas when AI can produce tailored shots in seconds, aligned with brand identity. This is substantiated by Pomelli's ability to output content specifically formatted for Pinterest, potentially bypassing the platform's discovery process altogether. Additionally, as a free tool, it democratises high-quality visuals, challenging Pinterest's role in visual SEO and traffic generation for marketers who previously used it for inspiration.

That said, Pinterest's strength lies in its community-driven ecosystem and broader applications beyond product shots, such as personal inspiration and organic discovery. While Photoshoot may erode some of Pinterest's utility for professional marketers, it might not fully replace the platform's social and exploratory aspects. Google's other experiments, like the AI mood board tool Mixboard, more directly compete with Pinterest's core functionality, suggesting a broader threat from AI advancements.