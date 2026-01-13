Google Gemini To Power Apple's Siri Moving Forward: Here's What This Means

In a massive turn of events, Apple has announced a multi-year partnership with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into its foundational AI systems, including a significant upgrade to Siri expected later this year. This shatters all reports of Apple building its own AI chatbot for enhanced privacy andsecurity. This collaboration comes after Apple delayed its full AI rollout by more than a year.

Apple and Google issued a joint statement, confirming the deal. According to the statement, Apple's next-generation Foundation Models will be built on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These will underpin future Apple Intelligence features, with a more personalized Siri set to launch this year, hopefully at WWDC 2026. Apple emphasised that after evaluating multiple options, including competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, Google's technology emerged as the most capable foundation for its AI ambitions. The partnership is reportedly valued at around $1 billion annually, though official financial terms remain undisclosed.

What is the significance of this Apple, Google partnership?

This alliance marks a pivotal shift for Apple, which was earlier reported to be prioritising in-house development but faced challenges in keeping pace with rapid AI advancements. By adopting Gemini, Apple aims to address Siri's longstanding limitations, such as contextual understanding and personalisation, which have lagged behind rivals. The move underscores the intensifying AI arms race among tech giants, where collaboration can accelerate innovation.

For Google, it solidifies Gemini's position as a leading AI model, expanding its reach to Apple's vast ecosystem of over 2 billion devices. Google demoed its on-device Gemini AI capabilities with the Pixel 10 range this year, while take jabs at Apple's AI delays as well.

iPhones to finally get new AI-led features this year

Users can expect a 'smarter' Siri capable of handling complex queries with better memory, context awareness, and personalisation. New features like generating summaries, planning tasks, and integrating seamlessly across apps. The upgrade, delayed from previous timelines, is slated for iOS 20 or later in 2026, promising to make iPhones and other Apple devices more intuitive.

Will Google have access to Apple data?

A key concern in AI partnerships is data privacy, but both companies have assured that Apple's standards will remain intact. The models will run on Apple devices and its Private Cloud Compute system, ensuring on-device processing where possible and encrypted cloud operations. Google has explicitly confirmed it will not access Apple user data, operating under Apple's privacy rules.

What this means for ChatGPT and Grok?

The deal sidelines OpenAI's ChatGPT, previously integrated into Apple Intelligence in a supporting role, now potentially diminished as Gemini takes center stage. For OpenAI, this represents a setback in ecosystem dominance, pushing it to compete more aggressively elsewhere. xAI's Grok, backed by Elon Musk, faces heightened competition in a market where Google's AI now powers both Android and key iOS features, potentially limiting Grok's differentiation.

Musk criticized the partnership, stating, "This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome."