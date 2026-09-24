Google Fitbit Air With Whoop-Like Design Set For October 2 India Launch, Spotted on Flipkart Ahead of Official Debut

Google's Fitbit Air, the company's screen-free fitness tracker, is set to launch in India on October 2, months after its global debut in May. The device has reportedly appeared on Flipkart ahead of its official unveiling, revealing a price of Rs. 13,999 and colour options including black, red and blue. The tracker packs heart rate, SpO2 and skin temperature sensors, along with up to seven days of battery life, and will pair with the Google Health app on both Android and iOS.

Google Fitbit Air: Listed on Flipkart before launch

The pre-launch Flipkart listing gives Indian buyers an early look at pricing and colourways before Google's own announcement. At Rs. 13,999, the Fitbit Air would sit in line with earlier industry estimates, which had pegged Indian pricing in the Rs. 12,999-Rs. 13,999 range. The listing's black, red and blue options add to the palette Google has already shown off in India, where a pink Performance Loop variant was displayed during the company's Pixel 11 briefing.

Google Fitbit Air: Specifications and health tracking

The Fitbit Air is built around passive, round-the-clock health monitoring rather than smartwatch-style functionality. It carries a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and skin temperature sensor, and delivers 24/7 insights along with recovery tips through the Google Health app. The device does not require a subscription for its core features, though Google is offering an optional AI coach for buyers who want more personalised guidance. Battery life is rated at up to seven days, and the tracker supports fast charging, with five minutes said to be enough for a full day's use.

Retailers are gearing up ahead of the October 2 launch, with sale-ready tools and stock expected to arrive by September 28. Buyers in India will also get access to local warranty coverage, addressing a gap that has affected grey-market and third-party imports of the device in the run-up to its official arrival.