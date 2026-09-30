Google Fitbit Air Launched In India At ₹13,999: Price, Specifications

Months after its official debut globally, Google has launched the Fitbit Air in India at Rs. 13,999. The screenless wearable tracks 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm with Afib alerts, SpO2, heart rate variability and sleep stages, and offers up to a week of battery life. Unlike smartwatches, it has no display and sends no notifications, with data viewed in the Google Health app. Like other screenless bands such as Whoop, it targets users who want tracking without a screen.

Google Fitbit Air price in India

The Google Fitbit Air is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India. The tracker will be available from October 2 at the Google Store and Google's retail partners. It comes in four colour options: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog.

As a launch offer, every purchase includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which gives access to the Google Health Coach. Google has also said that subscribers to its Google AI Pro and Ultra plans get Google Health Premium at no extra cost as part of those plans.

Google Fitbit Air specifications

The Google Fitbit Air is a screenless tracker that Google describes as its smallest yet. The sensors sit in a small pebble-shaped module, which fits into a swappable band. The device tracks heart rate around the clock, along with resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, and sleep stages and duration. It also monitors heart rhythm and can send irregular rhythm (Afib) alerts. Google says these features are not intended for medical purposes. The Afib feature is also not meant for people under 22 years of age with known atrial fibrillation or other known arrhythmias.

Since the device has no display, users view their data and insights in the Google Health app on their phone. The phone will not show notifications from the band. Fitbit Air works with most phones running Android 11 or higher and iOS 16.4 or higher, and requires a Google Account and the Google Health app.

For activity tracking, the band detects and records common activities automatically and sends a workout recap. Users can also start a workout from the app, follow a guided workout recommended by the Google Health Coach, or log workouts manually. With the Google Health Coach, users can photograph gym cardio equipment or a circuit routine to log the activity. The Google Health Coach requires a Google Health Premium subscription, which is included for three months with the purchase.

Google rates the battery life at up to seven days on a single charge, based on testing conducted in 2025 on pre-production hardware and software with default settings. Actual battery life may vary depending on the features used. Fast charging provides a full day of power in five minutes, according to the company.

Fitbit Air is offered with three band styles. The Performance Loop Band, which comes in the box, is made from recycled materials and is micro-adjustable. Google says recycled materials make up at least 35 percent of the product by weight.

The Active Band is made of sweatproof, wetproof silicone and is aimed at high-intensity training. The Elevated Modern Band is designed to make the tracker look like a bracelet. Certain bands are sold separately.