Google fined by Rs 1,337.76 crore by the Competition Commision

Google fined by Rs 1,337.76 crore by Indian Competition regulator | Image via Google

The Competition Commission India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on tech giant Google for anti-competitive practices in the android mobile devices ecosystem.

CCI ordered the company to not offer incentives to smartphone makers for carrying its search services. The trade regulator has also asked Alphabet Inc's Google to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

The CCI in a statement said that it has also directed the company to modify its conduct within a stipulated time.

The tech giant is facing a series of antitrust cases and stricter tech-sector regulations in the country. CCI is also looking into the company's business conduct in the smart TVs market and its in-app payments system.

According to Counterpoint Research, the tech giant's Android operating system powers 97% of India's smartphones.