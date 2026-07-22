Google Announces Three New Gemini AI Models To Rival OpenAI & Anthropic: All You Need To Know

Google has rolled out three new additions to its Gemini AI lineup. This includes the Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber aimed primarily at developers building AI-powered applications and autonomous agents. The company has positioned the three models as a faster flagship option, a budget-friendly variant, and a specialised cybersecurity-focused offering, respectively, as it looks to keep pace with rivals OpenAI and Anthropic.

Gemini 3.6 Flash

Of the three releases, Gemini 3.6 Flash is being pitched as the headline update. Google has described it as its primary production model for everyday AI workloads, claiming stronger performance across coding, reasoning, knowledge-intensive tasks, and multimodal capabilities compared to its predecessor. The company says the model also consumes fewer output tokens, with overall token usage down by around 17 percent and some workloads seeing output token savings of up to 65 percent. Lower token consumption is expected to translate into reduced operating costs for developers running the model at scale.

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Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite

Alongside the flagship update, Google has introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, which the company describes as its fastest and most affordable AI model to date. The model is built for lightweight workloads where response speed and lower costs take priority over advanced reasoning capabilities, making it suited for high-volume, simpler tasks rather than complex problem-solving.

Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber

The third model, Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, is a specialised offering built for cybersecurity applications. Unlike the other two releases, this model will not be widely available at launch. Google said it will initially be offered only to government agencies and select partners through a limited-access pilot programme. The model has been designed to identify software vulnerabilities and assist in generating security fixes, forming part of Google's broader AI-powered CodeMender initiative.

Gemini 3.5 Pro update still missing

Notably absent from Tuesday's announcements was the much-anticipated Gemini 3.5 Pro update. Google said the model was falling short of internal goals, particularly around coding performance, an area that has become an increasingly lucrative use case for enterprise AI adoption. The gap comes at a sensitive time competitively, with OpenAI having already expanded its GPT-5 lineup and Anthropic having rolled out newer Claude models with enhanced reasoning and coding capabilities.

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Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite are now rolling out to enterprise customers and Gemini app users. Google has indicated that Flash-Lite is also expected to power parts of Google Search in the future, extending the lightweight model's reach beyond developer-facing applications into the company's core consumer search product.