Google & Accel's Atoms 2026 Cohort: The 5 AI Startups That Made The Cut From 4,000 Hopefuls

When Google and Accel opened applications for their 2026 Atoms cohort - a joint AI accelerator backing early-stage India-linked startups - they didn't expect 4,000 submissions. What they got was a flood of ideas, the vast majority of which were, by their own assessment, underwhelming. Roughly 70 percent of the rejected applications were "wrappers", startups layering AI features such as chatbots on top of existing software without reimagining new workflows. Many others fell into crowded categories such as marketing automation and AI recruitment tools, where investors saw little novelty.

What survived the cut? Five startups that Accel partner Prayank Swaroop and Google AI Futures Fund co-director Jonathan Silber say are genuinely reimagining what AI can do. Each selected startup will receive up to $2 million in funding from Accel and Google's AI Futures Fund, along with up to $350,000 in cloud and AI compute credits.

Here's a closer look at each of them:

1. K-Dense: The AI co-scientist

K-Dense is building an AI "co-scientist" designed to accelerate research across demanding fields like life sciences and chemistry. Think of it as giving researchers a tireless, intelligent lab partner that can crunch hypotheses, synthesize literature, and surface insights at machine speed.

2. Dodge.ai: The ERP Whisperer

Dodge.ai is tackling one of enterprise's most painful problems: navigating complex ERP systems. It builds autonomous agents that can work within these sprawling platforms — automating processes that have long required armies of consultants and months of customisation.

3. Persistence Labs: Giving Call Centres a Voice

Persistence Labs is focused on voice AI for call centre operations, an industry that has historically been slow to modernise despite being ripe for disruption. Their technology aims to transform how businesses handle high-volume customer interactions — not just cheaper, but smarter.

4. Zingroll: Lights, Camera, Algorithm

Zingroll is the creative wildcard of the cohort, building a platform for AI-generated films and shows. As generative video matures rapidly, Zingroll is betting that the future of entertainment production looks very different from today's studio model.

5. Level Plane: AI Hits the Factory Floor

Level Plane brings AI to the industrial world, specifically targeting automation in automotive and aerospace manufacturing. In sectors where precision and downtime costs are enormous, their application of AI to industrial processes could translate to significant real-world impact.