Gmail Gets A Major Gemini AI Upgrade: 5 Powerful New Features Introduced For Users

This is probably the most exciting update for Gmail in years. Google has announced several new AI features for Gmail powered by its Gemini AI model, aimed at assisting users with inbox management and email composition. New features include AI Overviews, Help Me Write, Suggested Replies, Proofreading, and more. All of these AI-led features look to dramaticallly improve the overall experience of using Gmail moving forward. Currently, Gmail has a total of 3 billion users.

Here's a lowdown on all the new things coming to Gmail with the latest update:

1. AI Overviews (Conversation Summaries)

This feature provides concise summaries of key points in lengthy email threads when opened. Somwhat similar to how the feature works in Search, but here it summarises only emails. Additionally, users can ask natural language questions about their inbox content, such as retrieving details from past emails. For instance, if you want details of a trip booking you did last year, all you need to do is ask, and Gmail will scan through your mails and give you the information. This question-answering capability is limited to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

2. Help Me Write

This feature is extremely useful as well. Users can refine existing emails or generate drafts from prompts using this tool. Currently, we relied on third-party AI tools to refine our mails and replies, but it can now be done directly withing Gmail, thanks to the Gemini integration.

3. Suggested Replies

An enhanced version of Smart Replies, this offers context-aware response suggestions that align with the user's typical writing style and tone. This feature also looks at the thread of emails to offer better response, and even checks your calendar to automate confirmation of meeting timings etc.

4. Proofread

As the name suggests, this new feature within Gmail performs checks for grammar, tone, and style in drafted emails prior to sending. Eradicates the need for additional Grammarly plugins.

5. AI Inbox

This view filters emails to prioritise important ones, offering a personalised briefing with suggested actions, highlights of frequent contacts, and emphasis on time-sensitive items such as bills.

All of these new Gmail features have begun rolling out users in the US for now, with support only for English. Expansion to additional languages and regions is planned for the coming months.