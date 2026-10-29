GitHub Launches Copilot Fusion, Claims To Offer Cheaper AI Coding |

GitHub has made Copilot Fusion generally available, giving developers a single option that decides which AI models handle a coding task and how they work together. The company announced the launch at its Universe developer conference.

Developers who select Fusion in the model picker are choosing a system rather than a specific model. For each prompt, it assesses what the task demands, whether reasoning, code generation, debugging or tool use, and routes the work accordingly. Users only set an effort level: Standard for everyday coding, High for tougher problems, and Max for the most demanding tasks.

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Fusion uses three workflows. In the simplest, one model solves the task directly. In a cascade, a cheaper model drafts an answer and a quality check decides whether to accept it or escalate to a stronger model. In critique mode, one model drafts, another reviews, and the first revises.

Cost and performance claims

GitHub says Fusion Max scored 60 on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index, within two points of Anthropic's Claude Code running Opus 5.5 Max. According to the company, it did so at about half the average API cost per task, using about half the tokens and taking about 40% less time. These are GitHub's own figures, drawn from its announcement.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella went further in a LinkedIn post. He said Fusion delivers frontier-level quality 40% faster and at up to 77% lower cost.

On billing, users pay for each model Fusion uses at that model's standard rate. For a limited period, paid Copilot subscribers get a 30% discount on model costs when using Fusion.

Controls for enterprises

Administrators decide which models Fusion can draw from, and Fusion only uses models enabled under an organisation's existing policies. Enterprise admins can also make Fusion the default for their developers. AT&T's Hari Pokhrel, a principal software engineer, said Fusion Standard has cut unnecessary spending across the company. He noted that developers often pick a powerful model for a hard task and forget to switch back for routine work.

Fusion is available on all Copilot plans in Visual Studio Code, the GitHub Copilot app, the Copilot command-line tool and JetBrains IDEs. Support for more clients is coming. It combines Project HydraFusion, which began as a research preview, with Copilot's automatic model selection. Preview users will be moved to the matching Fusion effort levels.

Bigger push at Universe

The launch came alongside other announcements. GitHub Enterprise customers can now use every Copilot feature without a separate subscription, paying only for the AI credits they consume. GitHub also released a Copilot app that runs agent work across multiple repositories.

GitHub's annual Octoverse report, published the same day, showed how fast AI agents are spreading. More than 40% of pull requests in September began as an agent's draft, up from 17% in March. The platform now has over 225 million developers, with India accounting for 32 million of them.