Garmin CIRQA Smart Band, A Whoop-Like Fitness Band, Launched: Price, Key Features, More

Garmin has launched the CIRQA Smart Band, its first screen-free wearable, entering a category long dominated by Whoop's subscription-based fitness bands. The new device tracks health and activity metrics around the clock and syncs data to the Garmin Connect app, but unlike Whoop, it does not require a recurring subscription to access the collected data. The band is aimed at users who want continuous tracking without a screen pulling their attention throughout the day.

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band: Price, availability, and colour options

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and is listed as available now, though Garmin's announcement does not specify an India launch date or local pricing. The company has a history of eventually bringing its wearables to India through its authorised retail and e-commerce channels, but no confirmation on regional rollout has been issued alongside this launch.

The band comes with a fabric strap and is offered in seven colour options - Citron Gray, Mauve, French Gray, Dark Olive, Captain Blue, French Blue, and Black. Garmin says the band can be worn on the wrist or repositioned as an armband depending on the activity or while sleeping.

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band: Key features and specifications

The screen-free format and subscription-free model place CIRQA in direct competition with Whoop, whose bands require an ongoing membership fee to unlock fitness and recovery data. Garmin has instead built CIRQA to route all data through the existing Garmin Connect app at no extra recurring cost, a distinction the company is leaning on as its primary differentiator in a category where subscription fatigue has become a recurring complaint among users. Susan Lyman, Garmin's vice president of consumer sales and marketing, said the band was built for people who want to stay active without needing to check a screen throughout the day.

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band: Specifications and features

The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band is rated for up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It includes wrist-based heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Pulse Ox, stress tracking, and skin temperature monitoring, with all data logged continuously when the band is worn day and night.

On the fitness side, the band can automatically detect and record activities without requiring manual input, and Garmin says its activity classification improves over time as users confirm or correct logged activities in the app. It also supports manual tracking for more than 80 activity types via a single side button, along with training metrics such as training readiness, HRV status, VO2 max, and training status. Recovery time estimates are provided after each logged workout.

The band supports connected GPS when paired with a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone, allowing outdoor runs, rides, and walks to be tracked without GPS hardware on the band itself. It also includes Garmin's LiveTrack feature, letting other users follow a wearer's location in real time when paired with a smartphone.

On the health-tracking side, CIRQA offers detailed sleep data, including sleep stage breakdowns, a sleep score, heart rate variability, respiration tracking, and nap detection. For women's health, the band supports menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, with period and ovulation predictions based on skin temperature data collected overnight. It can also sync with the FDA-cleared Natural Cycles birth control app, though that integration requires a separate Natural Cycles subscription.