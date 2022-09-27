From flagship to entry level phones, top Amazon, Flipkart and Croma deals that cover all segments

Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and other retailers are offering exciting discounts on a wide range of smartphones. The shopping festivals that started on Flipkart (Big Billion Days sale) and Amazon (Great Indian Festival Sale) will come to an end on September 30.

Many buyers are taking this opportunity to purchase the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 at lowered prices. These retailers are also offering jaw-dropping discounts on Android phones too. We have curated a list of Android phones with attractive deals across different price points for those who are not interested in purchasing an iPhone.

Flagship Phones

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for as low as Rs 45,499 on Xiaomi India’s website as well as Amazon. The price is inclusive of Rs 8,000 on all bank cards. At launch, the handset was priced at Rs 62,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22

One of the USPs of the S22 is that it is a compact flagship phone featuring a 6.1-inch display. It was priced at Rs 72,999. Currently, it is priced at Rs 52,999. With offers from SBI and ICICI banks, buyers can save even more on the S22.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is usually priced at Rs 49,999. However, during the ongoing sales, it can be bought for as low as Rs 34,999 through Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Mid-range phones

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) now starts at Rs 29,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 32,999. It goes without saying that it is a very unique phone, which features a unique-LED system on its back. It is only available on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 6a

The price of the Google Pixel 6a has been dropped to Rs 34,199 on Flipkart. With bank offers, it can be bought for as low as Rs 27,699. For the unversed, it was announced for Rs 43,999.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon and Croma have the Galaxy S20 FE 5G listed for Rs 29,990. With bank offers, it can be bought for Rs 26,990.

POCO F4 5G

The Snapdragon 870 chipset-powered POCO F4 5G, priced at Rs 23,499, is an amazing deal. It was announced for Rs 29,999. During the ongoing sale on Flipkart, its price can be further reduced to Rs 19,999 through offers.

Entry-level smartphones

Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime, featuring a 90Hz display and 50-megapixel quad cameras, is now priced at Rs 9,999. It is an enticing deal since it was priced at Rs 12,999 at launch.

POCO C31

The POCO C31 is listed for Rs 6,666 on Flipkart. The Helio G35-powered entry-level phone was made official for Rs 8,499 last year.

Realme C30s

The Realme C30s is another entry-level phone that can be bought for under Rs 7,000. With offers, it is available for up to Rs 6,250 on Flipkart.