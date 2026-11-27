From ₹40,000 To Over ₹1 Crore: IIT Patna Graduate Reveals Her Salary Journey | Instagram

Content creator Shristi Shreya Singh lays out her yearly earnings in an Instagram video, showing how job switches and a move abroad drove the biggest jumps. An IIT Patna graduate, she has revealed what she earned in each year of her career, from student internships to a corporate salary that crossed Rs 1 crore. Shristi Shreya Singh shared the breakdown in a video on Instagram, where she posts as @iitimunfiltered.

Starting out with internships

Singh began in 2019 with an internship at Google that paid her Rs. 40,000. She added two more internships the next year, which took her 2020 income to Rs. 60,000.

MBA fees and a short stint at work

She finished her bachelor's degree in 2021 and enrolled in an MBA programme. That year she also worked a full-time job for about two months and earned Rs 1.5 lakh, which she put towards her MBA fees, she said in the video.

A bigger stipend in 2022

Her income rose sharply in 2022 after she landed an internship at Colgate-Palmolive. The monthly stipend was Rs 1.6 lakh, so two months there brought in Rs 3.2 lakh.

First full-time role, then a job switch

Singh started her first post-MBA corporate job in July 2023. Since she joined mid-year, her earnings for 2023 came to Rs 15 lakh.

Changing jobs in 2024 pushed her income higher. A joining bonus from the new employer helped take her total for the year to Rs 35 lakh.

In 2025 her earnings dipped to Rs 30 lakh, as she did not receive a comparable bonus.

Move to the US crosses the Rs. 1 crore mark

The biggest jump came in 2026, when Singh relocated to the United States. She said her earnings for the year went past Rs 1 crore.

Her career has included stints at Google, Accenture and Procter & Gamble. In an earlier video, she said she moved to the US for a role in growth and marketing at a well-funded startup.

Career content on social media

Alongside her day job, Singh makes social media content on careers, education and workplace experiences. Her Instagram posts give followers a look at different parts of professional life.