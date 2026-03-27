FPJ Exclusive | 'We're Not Assembling Phones, We're Building An Ecosystem': Ai+ Founder Madhav Sheth On Manufacturing Devices In Noida

Ai+ Smartphone has signed a five-year deal with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture up to 3 million devices out of Noida, backed by a joint investment of Rs. 125 crore. But founder Madhav Sheth is quick to draw a line between what Ai+ is doing and what most 'Make in India' brands actually deliver.

"Assembly is only the final step of the chain," Sheth told Free Press Journal. "Value creation means building capability across three layers, components, software, and supply chain ownership."

On the ground, that means progressively localising PCBs, enclosures, chargers, and sub-assemblies, while owning the experience layer through the brand's proprietary NxtQuantum OS. "The partnership gives us the manufacturing base, but the objective remains depth and resilience, not only volume," he said.

Targeting India's last 350 million

With roughly 350 million feature phone users still waiting to make the smartphone leap, Sheth sees a clear white space, but he's under no illusions about the competition.

"This user is upgrading for real reasons - payments, education, content, work," he said. "They want a phone that feels simple, dependable and frustration-free."

His playbook centres on battery confidence, camera performance in real Indian conditions, and data privacy. NxtQuantum OS stores user data on MeitY-approved servers in India, built on a zero-trust architecture. "Trust won't come from saying 'Indian brand'," Sheth said plainly. "It will come from consistency in experience, clarity on privacy, and reliable support - earned over time."

The foldable phone bet

Perhaps the boldest signal of Ai+'s ambition is the NovaFlip - the brand's first flagship-tier device, priced under Rs. 40,000, with a software interface that adapts based on whether the phone is open or closed.

Launching a foldable this early is a deliberate strategic statement, Sheth explained. "Foldables are finally moving from novelty to utility, but the experience only works when software is designed for the form factor." The NovaFlip, he said, signals that Ai+ is "not limiting ourselves to one price band, we're building a brand that can compete on experience and trust at every tier."

The road to market share

Ai+ has already sold 1 million units, and Sheth has publicly targeted a 2–3% share of India's smartphone market by March 2027. The Flipkart-only model is a deliberate phase, not a permanent strategy.

"Get the fundamentals right at scale, then widen reach," he said.

As for what ultimately makes a consumer choose Ai+ over Samsung or a Chinese rival, Sheth is betting on reliability. "A phone that stays smooth, delivers reliable battery and camera outcomes, feels clean in software, and gives users real clarity and control over privacy. If consumers feel the device is dependable and transparent, they’ll choose it, whether on a shelf or online. Manufacturing scale helps meet demand, but mind share is earned through consistency."