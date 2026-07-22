FPJ Exclusive: 'AI Should Never Be Allowed To Replace Human Judgement,' Fintech CEO Shailesh Dhuri Says On AI-Driven Investing

Decimal Point Analytics CEO Shailesh Dhuri | FPJ

Shailesh Dhuri, Co-founder and CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, says artificial intelligence should never be allowed to replace human judgement when markets turn volatile, warning that technology without restraint is a risk rather than an advantage, in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal.

'AI is horsepower'

Asked whether AI can replace human judgement during volatile markets, Dhuri said, "I don't think AI should replace human judgement, least of all when someone's money is on the line." He explained, "Markets are pushed and pulled by economics, geopolitics, regulation and human behavior all at once. No algorithm understands every one of those nuances." He added, "I often say that if your car has no brakes, there is no point putting in a bigger engine. AI is horsepower. Judgement and restraint are the brakes. The final call must stay with the investor."

Built to catch emotional decisions

Dhuri's comments come as Decimal Point Analytics scales Rakshak, its behavioural AI platform designed to intervene before retail investors make emotion-driven trading decisions. He said India now has "around 192 million retail investors, most of them participating without any real behavioral safety net," and that common mistakes include "panic selling into a short correction, chasing a stock after it has already run up, reacting to a rumor, and turning overconfident in a bull market."

Describing how the platform works, he said a Rakshak nudge is "about you, not the market," contrasting it with typical broker alerts. "Think of the difference between a speedometer and a navigation system. A speedometer tells you your speed. It does not tell you where to go. Most alerts are speedometers. A nudge is closer to navigation," he said, adding that the goal "is not to block the decision. It is to make sure the decision is a deliberate one and not a reflex."

'Don't outsource your thinking'

On advice for first-time investors using AI tools, Dhuri said, "Don't outsource your thinking. Use AI as a guide, not as a replacement for your own judgement." He said AI "can weigh thousands of variables in seconds" and "can even tell you when you are acting on emotion," but stressed that "it does not know why you are investing. Your goals, your responsibilities, your appetite for risk, those are personal."