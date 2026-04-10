Florida Launches Investigation Into OpenAI Over Child Safety Concerns, Criminal Activity, & FSU Mass Shooting Links |

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a formal investigation into OpenAI, citing concerns about child safety, criminal activity, and potential national security threats. In a video statement posted on X, Uthmeier announced that subpoenas would be forthcoming as part of the probe.

The investigation centers on multiple allegations involving OpenAI's ChatGPT platform. According to the announcement, the AI chatbot has been linked to child sex abuse material, use by child predators, and the encouragement of suicide and self-harm. Uthmeier also stated that ChatGPT may have been used to assist the perpetrator in a recent mass shooting at Florida State University that killed two people.

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National security and data concerns

Beyond child safety issues, Uthmeier raised concerns about OpenAI's data collection practices and whether the company's AI technologies could be exploited by hostile foreign actors. He specifically mentioned worries that sensitive data and AI capabilities could fall into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, potentially threatening American national security.

The Attorney General emphasised that while AI represents a significant technological advancement, its development has raised serious questions about public safety. He stressed that innovation should not come at the expense of security or child protection.

Call for legislative action

In his statement, Uthmeier called on the Florida legislature to quickly implement protections to safeguard children from AI-related dangers. He also requested expanded powers for the Attorney General's office to combat what he described as the "evils" associated with unregulated AI deployment.

The announcement marks one of the most aggressive state-level actions against a major AI company. Uthmeier made clear that companies deploying AI technologies would be held accountable if they endangered children, facilitated criminal activity, empowered adversaries, or threatened national security.

OpenAI has not yet publicly responded to the investigation announcement. The probe comes amid growing scrutiny of AI companies and their safety practices across multiple jurisdictions.