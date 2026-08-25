Flipkart Minutes Crosses 1.1 Million Daily Orders In India, Narrows Gap With Swiggy Instamart

Flipkart Minutes, the quick-commerce arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, is now handling between 1.1 million and 1.2 million orders a day, up from roughly 390,000-400,000 orders in November. The jump translates to a monthly run rate of about 33-36 million orders, less than two years after the service launched in August 2024.

Closing in on Instamart

The scale-up brings Flipkart Minutes close to Swiggy's Instamart, which processes around 1.4 million orders a day. It still trails the category leaders by a wide margin, with Blinkit reportedly handling 3.4-3.6 million daily orders and Zepto around 2.4-2.6 million, per estimates from research firm Datum Intelligence cited by TechCrunch. Even so, analysts note that Flipkart's late entry into a market long dominated by these three players makes the pace of its catch-up notable.

Rapid expansion of fulfilment network

Much of the growth has been driven by an aggressive build-out of physical infrastructure. Flipkart Minutes now runs between 1,020 and 1,050 micro-fulfilment centres, up sharply from 340 a year earlier, and the company is targeting 1,500 such centres by the end of 2026.

Repeat buyers driving volume

The service is also seeing stronger customer retention. Between 65 and 70 percent of monthly buyers on the platform are repeat customers, and transactions per customer have risen 50-60 percent year-on-year, per people familiar with the business. Average order values on the platform stand at Rs. 400-500, with fruits and vegetables among the categories driving frequent repeat purchases, the report noted.

Flipkart Minutes' rise comes as India's quick-commerce sector, valued at close to $6 billion in gross merchandise value this year, continues to draw aggressive investment from both established players and new entrants such as Amazon Now. Instamart, for its part, has been working to improve unit economics, with Swiggy stating that more than 45 percent of its dark-store network is now contribution-margin positive even as it trimmed its customer base to lift average order values.