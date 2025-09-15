Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users

Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 4nm Mobile Platform processor |

Nothing Phone 3 will be listed with a massive price drop for existing users. The London-based tech giant is offering a whopping Rs. 25,000 cut through an exclusive exchange program during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Legacy owners of the Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2 can upgrade to the Phone 3 12GB + 256GB variant at just Rs. 34,999 (down from Rs. 59,999) or the 16GB + 512GB model at Rs. 44,999 (down from Rs. 69,999).

This means legacy owners get a massive discount of Rs. 25,000 during the Flipkart sale. This offer only applies to Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 owners, and is applicable through the exchange offer. You will have to give up your old Nothing phone, to get the new Nothing Phone 3 at the slashed price. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale begins on September 22 for premium members, and September 23 for the general public.

Nothing Phone 3 features

The Nothing Phone 3 was launched in July with its innovative Glyph Matrix for quick notifications. It has a triple camera setup featuring a 1/1.3-inch main sensor for exceptional low-light photography, and 4K 60fps video capabilities.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display, it runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5, promising 5 years of major updates and 7 years of security patches. Android 16 and OS 4.0 are slated for Q3 2025, ensuring long-term value.

While the spotlight is on the Phone 3's dramatic price slash, Nothing's festive lineup extends to other devices, all exclusive to Flipkart starting September 22 for early access members and September 23 for everyone. The mid-range Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs. 20,999 (8+128GB) and Rs. 22,999 (8+256GB), boasting a 6.77-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, and a triple camera system with six years of updates. The Phone 3a Pro ups the ante from Rs. 24,999, adding a periscope lens for 60x zoom and a 50MP front camera.

On the budget front, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be listed at Rs. 14,999 (8+128GB), featuring a 50-megapixel main and telephoto camera duo, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, and a slim design with 3000 nits brightness and 45W charging.

Audio enthusiasts aren't left out: Nothing Ear drops to Rs. 7,499, Ear (a) to Rs. 4,499, and the new open-ear Ear (Open) at Rs. 9,999 with 30 hours of playback and AI enhancements. CMF's lineup includes Buds Pro 2 at Rs. 3,199, Buds 2 at Rs. 2,299, Buds 2 Plus at Rs. 2,599, Buds 2a at Rs. 1,699, Buds Pro at Rs. 2,499, and Headphone (1) at Rs. 15,499.

All prices include bank and exchange offers during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale.