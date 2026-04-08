Flight Delays? These 7 Useful Apps Can Help A Lot With Disruptions

Flight delays have become increasingly common in India due to the war and sporadic strikes causing operational challenges at major airports. These disruptions often leave passengers stranded, causing missed connections and added stress. In today’s fast-paced travel environment, dedicated smartphone apps provide real-time tracking, predictive alerts, grievance redressal, and rebooking options, empowering flyers to stay informed, claim rights, and manage unexpected changes more effectively.

1. AirSewa

AirSewa, the official app by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India, offers real-time flight status, schedules, and a platform to file grievances for delays, cancellations, or other issues while informing users about passenger rights. It is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store and is completely free.

2. Flightradar24

Flightradar24 delivers live global flight tracking with aircraft locations, 3D views, and detailed information on delays or gate changes, helping passengers monitor their flight or alternatives in real time. It is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store, with a free version that includes ads and in-app purchases for premium features.

3. FlightAware

FlightAware provides comprehensive flight status updates, live maps, weather overlays, and customisable push alerts for delays, making it easier to track specific flights and airport conditions. It is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store and is free, with ads and optional in-app purchases.

4. Flighty

Flighty stands out for its fast, predictive delay alerts and detailed insights into disruptions, gate changes, and airport-wide issues, giving users an edge in proactive planning. It is available on the App Store (iOS devices) and offers a free version with in-app purchases or subscriptions for advanced Pro features.

5. AirHelp

AirHelp assists with real-time flight tracking and automatically checks eligibility for compensation in case of significant delays or cancellations under applicable passenger rights, simplifying the claims process. It is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store and is free with no ads.

6. Airline Apps

Always download the official app of your operating airline, such as IndiGo or Air India, for direct gate updates, boarding information, and official delay notifications straight from the source. These apps are available on both the App Store and Google Play Store and are free to download.

7. LoungeBuddy

LoungeBuddy helps locate and access airport lounges during long delays, allowing passengers to book day passes or use existing memberships for more comfortable waiting. It is available on the App Store and Google Play Store, with the app itself free and paid options for lounge access.

These apps, used in combination, can significantly reduce the inconvenience of flight delays by providing timely information and practical solutions for Indian travellers.