Five premium features that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will offer

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max | Photo: Representative Image

The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to debut today (September) at 10:30 pm in India. The iPhone 12 series and 13 series had a "mini" branded model, but multiple reports have claimed that the iPhone 14 mini model has been cancelled. Instead, the company plans to launch the iPhone 14 Max (or the iPhone 14 Plus). It will be accompanied by the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Speculations are rife that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will arrive with significant upgrades as compared to its non-Pro siblings.

Here are the top 5 premium features that will be available on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Significantly better display

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels, respectively, like the iPhone 14 and 14 Max. However, the Pro model will sport the new pill + punch-hole display design to offer a better screen-to-body ratio. In addition, it will support Always-On Display (AOD) functionality and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The non-Pro models will have the same notched screen as the iPhone 13. It will lack AOD support, and the refresh rate will be limited to 60Hz.

Better performance:

The latest and fastest chip, the Apple A16 Bionic, will be used in the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is said to be coupled with 6GB of LPPDR5 RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max models will be equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 13 lineup. The non-Pro models are expected to feature 6GB of LPPDR4x RAM.

Major Camera Upgrade

The iPhone 14 models will inherit the 12-megapixel main camera from their predecessors. However, the Pro models are expected to offer a significantly better photography experience as they will feature a new OIS-enabled 48-megapixel triple camera unit, including a telephoto camera and a LiDAR sensor. The entire iPhone 14 series is expected to feature a new selfie camera.

Longer battery life:

Reports have claimed that the four iPhones 14 and 14 Max, will have a 3,279mAh and 3,200mAh battery, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 4,352mAh battery, while the Pro Max will get a 4,323mAh battery. Apart from the increased battery size, the inclusion of the latest A16 chip will enable the iPhone 14 Pro models to offer a better battery life.

Premium Design

The rear design of the iPhone 14 series will be similar to the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 models will come in vibrant colours. The iPhone 14 Pro variants will flaunt a premium look as they will come in more muted and mature colours. It is speculated that the Pro models will be exclusively available in a new purple colour.

Readers should note that the iPhone 14 Pro models will command higher price tags than the non-Pro variants due to the premium features they will offer. Since Apple has yet to announce the iPhone 14 series, none of the above-mentioned features has been officially confirmed. Hence, it is advisable to digest the report with a grain of salt.