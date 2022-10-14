Finance Minister: 5G technology in India is completely indigenous and can be provided to other countries

Finance Minister at the John Hopkins University Washington | ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the John Hopkins University Washington on Thursday said that the 5G technology in India is completely indigenous and not imported from somewhere.

Sitharaman said, "The story is yet to reach the public. The 5G which we have launched in our country is completely indigenous, standalone. There could be some critical parts coming from countries like Korea, but certainly not from somebody else."

She added that India can now provide 5G technology to other countries as it is our own product. The spread of 5G in India is very rapid. She said that private companies have said that by 2024 most of the country will be able to avail the 5G technology. She said, "On 5G we can be immensely proud of India's achievement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G this month and pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. But with 5G, India has created a new history, he said.