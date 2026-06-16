Explained: Why Was Telegram Banned In India Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam & Not WhatsApp?

When the Indian government invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday to restrict Telegram ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, the obvious question followed almost immediately - if the problem is exam fraud on a messaging platform, why hasn't WhatsApp been banned too?

Both apps are wildly popular in India. Both allow group messaging and file sharing. And yet the government, acting on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA), brought the hammer down on one and left the other completely untouched.

The answer lies in how the two platforms are fundamentally designed, and how differently they respond to governments.

What was actually happening on Telegram

The NTA's official press release paints a specific picture. In the weeks leading up to the re-exam, Telegram channels operating under names such as 'PAPER LEAKED NEET,' 'Re-NEET 2026,' 'Private Mafia' and 'REE NEET MAFIAA' were openly soliciting candidates and their families, demanding sums ranging from a few thousand to several lakh rupees in exchange for purported access to the question paper.

The NTA has categorically stated that no such paper exists outside the secured examination chain, and that every such offer is a fraud. But the scam was causing real panic among students appearing for a re-exam that already carries enormous anxiety.

I4C, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, tried channel-by-channel takedowns. They didn't work fast enough. So the government moved to restrict the platform itself.

WhatsApp vs Telegram: A tale of two architectures

At first glance, the two apps seem interchangeable. Look closer, and the differences are significant.

Telegram is built for anonymity at scale. When you create a Telegram account, you can hide your phone number from all other users and operate entirely through a username. You can then create a public channel with unlimited subscribers, potentially millions, while your real identity remains invisible to both users and, crucially, law enforcement.

WhatsApp is structurally different. Your phone number is your identity on the platform. Creating a group or broadcast list ties back to a traceable number. That alone makes it considerably harder to run an anonymous large-scale fraud operation.

Telegram enables large-scale file sharing that WhatsApp doesn't. On Telegram, you can share files up to 2GB with no compression, which is why the platform has long been a destination for leaked movies, pirated content, and, in this case, documents claimed to be question papers. WhatsApp's file-sharing is far more limited and heavily compressed, making it a poor vehicle for distributing high-fidelity exam documents.

The message-editing loophole is Telegram-specific. The NTA's press release dedicates considerable attention to a particular Telegram feature: the ability to edit any previously posted message, including swapping out attached PDF files, while retaining the original timestamp. Fraudsters have used this to manufacture fake paper leak evidence after an examination has already been conducted. A channel admin posts an innocuous message before the exam, then edits it to insert the actual question paper after the fact, making it appear the paper was in circulation beforehand.

WhatsApp does allow message editing, but only for a limited window after sending, and crucially, it does not allow files to be swapped into existing messages. The loophole simply doesn't exist there.

The real difference: Who co-operates with governments

Beyond architecture, there is a more fundamental reason Telegram ended up in the crosshairs.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has a legal presence in India. It responds to government directives, complies with court orders, and uses AI-driven tools to monitor usage patterns in public groups, without reading private messages, to flag anomalous behaviour and shut down bad actors proactively.

Telegram was founded by Pavel Durov with an explicit philosophy of non-cooperation with governments. The platform has no office in India. Issuing it a directive and expecting enforcement is, as the NTA's own press release acknowledges, significantly 'trickier.' After months of requesting takedowns through I4C, the government concluded that platform-level compliance was not forthcoming at the speed required.

The block, the government says, is a last resort, taken only after intermediate remedies had been exhausted.

Telegram has been trying to clean up, but not fast enough

To be fair, Telegram is not the same platform it was two years ago. In 2025, following the arrest of founder Pavel Durov in France, the platform blocked more than 43.5 million channels and groups globally, according to Check Point Research. In 2026, daily content takedowns reportedly rose from roughly 10,000–30,000 to between 80,000 and 140,000.

But for the NTA, which needed clean conditions for a re-examination already scarred by controversy, that pace of improvement was not enough.

How long does the ban last?

The Telegram access restriction is explicitly temporary and time-bound. Platform access ban until June 22, the day after the NEET (UG) re-examination. Message-editing feature has been disabled until June 30 to prevent post-exam fabrication of fake paper leak evidence.

WhatsApp, Signal and other messaging platforms face no restrictions. Telegram accounts, chats, groups and files will remain intact on the platform's servers; users will be able to access everything normally once the block is lifted.