Explained: What Is Agentic AI?

If you've only used ChatGPT or Claude to answer questions or draft an email, you've experienced a fraction of what today's AI can actually do. The most consequential shift in AI right now isn't bigger chatbots - it's agentic AI. To describe it simply, it is a system that doesn't just respond to a prompt but plan, execute multi-step tasks, and take actions on your behalf, often with little supervision. Booking research, filling forms, managing files, running code, or coordinating across apps - an agent does the work, not just the talking.

Most Indian users, however, are still interacting with AI at a surface level. Be it single-turn chat, image generation, or basic summarisation. The deeper, agentic layer - where AI actually executes tasks across your browser, documents and apps - remains underused, partly because it's newer and partly because access is uneven.

Agentic AI tools: Free vs. Paywalled

Agentic capabilities are largely gated behind paid tiers, though the entry price has dropped sharply through 2026.

- Claude (Anthropic): Its agentic feature, Cowork, comes bundled into the Pro plan (Rs. 2,399 per month), with no separate fee. It runs on desktop and can read files, execute multi-step tasks in the background, and work across Word, Excel and PowerPoint files.

- ChatGPT (OpenAI): Agent mode, which lets ChatGPT control a browser to complete tasks like form-filling or price comparison, is most fully available on the ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro tiers. The free tier offers only limited access.

- Gemini: Agentic workflows tied to Google Workspace (drafting, spreadsheet analysis, meeting summaries) are strongest on the paid Gemini plans, though basic Gemini remains free.

- Perplexity: Its agent-style 'Computer' features are bundled into paid subscriptions.

So while a taste of agentic AI is often free, doing real, sustained work with it in India currently means paying for at least an entry-level subscription. typically Rs. 1,500 – Rs. 4,000 a month depending on the tool.

Best Agentic AI apps available to Indian users

All the major agentic tools below work in India with a standard subscription and Indian payment methods:

1. Claude Cowork: Best for professionals buried in documents, spreadsheets and reports. Runs locally on your desktop (Mac or Windows).

2. ChatGPT Agent/Operator: Best if you're already a ChatGPT user and want browser-driven tasks like research or online form submissions.

3. Gemini: Best if your work already lives inside Gmail, Docs and Sheets.

4. Manus: A fully autonomous cloud agent (from roughly Rs. 1,700/month) that takes a single brief and independently browses, codes and delivers a finished output, useful for research-heavy or content tasks.

5. n8n / Make: Not AI chat tools, but workflow-automation platforms that let you chain AI agents with everyday apps (Gmail, WhatsApp, Google Sheets) — n8n is free if self-hosted; Make starts around ₹750/month.

Example Agentic AI workflows - and how to set them up

1. Automated research-to-report pipeline

Use Manus or Claude Cowork: give it a single prompt ("Research India's Q2 EV sales data and draft a two-page brief"). The agent searches, compiles and writes the draft without step-by-step instructions — you review and edit at the end.

2. Inbox-to-calendar automation

Connect Gmail and Google Calendar through n8n or Make. Set a trigger ("when an email mentions a meeting time") that lets an AI agent draft a calendar invite automatically — no-code, using each platform's visual workflow builder.

3. Document workflows for office professionals

Claude Cowork can be pointed at a folder of files and asked to 'update all client proposals with new pricing' - it opens, edits and saves each document independently, which is where it currently outperforms most competitors for Indian office-heavy roles.

4. Browser-based task execution

ChatGPT's Agent mode can be asked to compare flight prices across sites or fill in a repetitive form using saved details - useful for admin-heavy tasks that would otherwise eat up an afternoon.

Agentic AI marks the shift from AI that talks to AI that does. For Indian users, most of the serious capability sits just above the free tier, but with subscriptions now starting under Rs. 2,000 a month, meaningful agentic workflows are more accessible than they've ever been.