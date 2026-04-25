EU Seeks Android Access From Google For Rival AI Assistants

The European Union is stepping up pressure on Google to open up its Android ecosystem to rival artificial intelligence assistants, marking a fresh escalation in the bloc’s ongoing regulatory push against Big Tech dominance.

The move comes under the framework of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ensure fair competition by preventing large technology platforms from favouring their own services.

Regulators are now working on draft guidelines that could require Google to provide competing AI tools with access to the same Android features currently reserved for its in-house assistant, Gemini.

This includes critical functionalities such as voice activation, system-level search integration, and deeper interoperability with apps—capabilities that are essential for AI assistants to operate effectively on smartphones.

The European Commission’s proposal is part of a broader effort to ensure “equally effective access” for third-party developers, allowing rivals like ChatGPT or Claude to compete on similar terms within the Android ecosystem.

The development follows specification proceedings launched earlier this year to assess Google’s compliance with the DMA. The Commission is expected to finalise its directions in the coming months, with a binding decision likely by July 2026.

However, Google has pushed back against the proposals, arguing that further opening up Android could compromise user privacy and security. The company maintains that Android is already an open platform and that users can download competing AI applications through the Play Store.

Despite this, EU regulators appear unconvinced, stressing that mere availability of apps does not translate into fair competition if rivals lack access to core system features. The push reflects growing concern that AI could become the next layer of platform dominance if left unchecked.

If Google fails to comply with the upcoming guidelines, it could face a formal investigation and potential financial penalties under the DMA framework, adding to the regulatory scrutiny already surrounding the tech giant.

The outcome of this standoff is expected to shape the future of competition in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem, particularly on mobile platforms where operating systems act as critical gateways.