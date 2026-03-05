 Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down On Undisclosed AI-Generated War Content, Tightens Creator Monetisation Rules
Elon Musk's X Cracks Down On Undisclosed AI-Generated War Content, Tightens Creator Monetisation Rules

Social Media platform X has revised its creator revenue-sharing policy to curb the spread of AI-generated war content. Users posting AI-made conflict videos without disclosure will face a 90-day suspension from monetisation, with repeat violations leading to permanent removal. The platform has also introduced a “Made with AI” label to improve transparency.

Updated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X on Wednesday announced major changes to its creator revenue-sharing programme as it steps up efforts to control the spread of AI-generated content, especially during times of conflict.

The move comes as the platform faces rising concerns over misinformation amid the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In a post, X’s Product Head Nikita Bier said the company is revising its Creator Revenue Sharing policies to ensure that authentic information remains accessible, particularly during wartime.

He said that with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence tools, it has become very easy to create realistic videos that can mislead people.

“Last night, we found a guy in Pakistan that was managing 31 accounts posting AI war videos. All were hacked and the usernames were changed on Feb 27 to ‘Iran War Monitor’ or some derivative,” Bier said.

“We are getting much faster at detecting this—and also eliminating the incentive to do this,” he added.

Under the new rules, users who post AI-generated videos of an armed conflict without clearly disclosing that the content was made using AI will be suspended from the revenue-sharing programme for 90 days.

Bier said repeated violations will lead to a permanent suspension from the programme. He added that such posts could be identified through Community Notes or metadata and other signals from generative AI tools.

The platform has also introduced a “Made with AI” label, which is displayed on posts to inform viewers that the content includes AI-generated elements.

The company hopes this step will improve transparency and reduce the risk of manipulation.

The policy update comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are high following coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, which reportedly led to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Amid these developments, both Elon Musk and Bier recently said that traffic on X has reached a new all-time high, as more users turn to the platform for updates.

