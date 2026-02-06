Elon Musk Says 'Money Can't Buy Happiness': Internet Reacts With Mixed Thoughts

X

Tech billionaire Elon Musk sparked a fresh debate on social media after posting a philosophical take on wealth and happiness that left many users scratching their heads.

On Wednesday, Musk took to X to share his thoughts on one of life's age-old questions. "Money can't buy happiness," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote in a post that quickly went viral, accumulating over 2 million views within hours.

The irony wasn't lost on social media users, given that Musk's net worth reportedly hovers around $250 billion, making him one of the wealthiest individuals on the planet.

Internet reactions

The post triggered a flood of reactions, with users offering everything from agreement to sharp criticism.

"Easy to say when you have $250 billion," one user replied. "Let me try being unhappy with that kind of money and I'll get back to you."

Another user wrote, "Money can't buy happiness, but poverty can't buy anything. There's a difference between being rich and comfortable vs struggling to pay rent."

Some defended Musk's sentiment, with one supporter commenting, "He's right though. Studies show happiness plateaus after a certain income. More money beyond that doesn't make you happier."

"Money doesn't buy happiness, but it buys security, healthcare, education, and freedom from financial stress. That's pretty close," another user pointed out.

A few users took a humorous approach. "I'd like to test this theory. Elon, send me a billion dollars and I'll report back on my happiness levels," joked one person.

Others questioned the timing and authenticity of the message. "Billionaires love telling people money doesn't matter. Meanwhile, they're fighting tooth and nail to avoid paying taxes," one critic tweeted.

Some other important reactions were:

The discussion highlights an ongoing conversation about wealth inequality and privilege. While research suggests that money does improve well-being up to a point - typically when basic needs and some comforts are met - the relationship between extreme wealth and happiness remains complex.