e-Shram Portal Completes Five Years, Over 31.89 Crore Unorganised Workers Registered

The e-Shram Portal marked five years of operation, a milestone the Ministry of Labour and Employment has flagged as a key step in extending social security to India's unorganised workforce.

From database to one-stop solution

The portal was launched on August 26, 2021, as India's first Aadhaar-seeded National Database of Unorganised Workers. Three years later, on October 21, 2024, it was upgraded into "e-Shram One-Stop Solution," a unified service delivery platform designed to bring multiple welfare services under a single window for workers.

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Wider access to schemes and services

Since its expansion, the platform has enabled access to 15 social security and welfare schemes through one interface, along with the PM-SYM pension scheme. It has also been linked to the National Career Service (NCS) portal, giving registered workers access to employment services, and to accidental and life insurance coverage.

Broader reach and Data Capabilities

The portal now offers multilingual support in 22 languages, widening its accessibility across states. It also records family details of migrant workers, enabling better tracking of dependents, and facilitates data sharing with state and UT governments to support last-mile delivery of benefits. Gig and platform workers have also been brought under the portal's ambit, reflecting the changing nature of India's informal workforce.

According to the Ministry, e-Shram has recorded over 31.89 crore registrations to date. Officials say the database has strengthened benefit delivery, improved the portability of welfare entitlements across states, and supported more evidence-based policymaking for the unorganised sector.