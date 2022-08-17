E-commerce brand 'Iron Tailor' founded by Kavit Passary impresses buyers with its distinctive range of products

Kavit Passary |

Right from bags to shoes to accessories, the portal has something that everyone will find interesting.

Iron Tailor is one e-commerce brand which has taken over big time as it has under its roof a wide range of products which are impressive to the core. Founded by entrepreneur Kavit Passary, the online entity has picked up pace of late and is getting orders from across the country. The name behind this successful brand, Kavit has already been a part of many successful ventures which have hit the bulls eye as he has been constantly updating the workings of each of his businesses according to the latest industry trends, the reason the brand's which have culminated under his expertise have reached another level altogether.

Speaking about making Iron Tailor a name to reckon with, Kavit says, "digital businesses are booming big time and every business today which are into manufacturing or selling consumer products have paved their way into the e-commerce realm which has boosted their sales to a great extent. Today, if your business does not have an online presence, you fail to have an edge over competition, and that's the reason many of the world's entities have established their digital presence today. Iron Tailor was conceptualized as an e-commerce brand since its inception phase, and the entire team behind it have worked hard to bring world-class products for the consumers at prices which don't pinch the pockets, that's perhaps one of the major reasons we have emerged as a successful e-commerce venture within no time of our launch."

Kavit comes from a management background, which has helped him scale his business manifold. Starting off with a joint venture of exporting to high-end fashion designers, he focussed on his next project - Iron Tailor, which went on to become a full-fledged e-commerce brand, giving tough time to its competitors. Kavit says that the brand initially housed leather bags for men and women, along with shoes, and later ventured into other products as the brand picked up pace in terms of sales and demand for other products. Kavit is planning to expand his brand further as there are plans to open Iron Tailor outlets at airports and metropolitan cities across the country.