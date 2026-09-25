Dyson V16 Piston Animal With Anti-Tangle Cordless Vacuum Launched In India, Priced At ₹79,900 |

Dyson has launched the V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum cleaner in India. The vacuum introduces a new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head that uses dual conical brush bars to capture and eject hair, alongside a Hyperdymium 900W motor, whole-machine HEPA filtration, and a redesigned dust compression bin.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal: Pricing

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is priced at ₹79,900 in India. The vacuum is available for purchase through Dyson's official website, Dyson.in, as well as at Dyson stores across the country.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal: Specifications

The V16 Piston Animal runs on Dyson's Hyperdymium 900W digital motor, generating up to 315AW of suction, which the company claims is 50 percent stronger than its predecessor. A Dynamic Cyclone system kicks in five additional cyclones under Boost mode when extra suction is needed, while aiming to balance power against battery runtime. The vacuum offers up to 70 minutes of fade-free suction on a seven-cell lithium battery, with support for swappable battery packs to extend cleaning sessions.

Dust and debris collection is handled by the CleanCompaktor bin, which compresses waste to hold up to three times more dust and up to 30 days' worth of debris, while also wiping its internal surfaces clean during emptying. Filtration is handled by a fully sealed, five-stage whole-machine HEPA system that Dyson says captures 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria and viruses, without compromising suction. A built-in sensor counts dust particles up to 15,000 times per second.

Other features include LED illumination to highlight dust in low-light areas such as under furniture, a remote-release cleaner head for switching tasks without bending down, and built-in tools for reaching high and low spaces. The vacuum ships with a crevice tool for narrow edges and a Hair screw tool 2.0 for detangling long and pet hair. An LCD display and the MyDyson app round out the package, with the app offering maintenance alerts, filter-cleaning guidance and care instructions.

The launch follows Dyson's "How India Cleans" Study 2026, which found that 51.6 percent of Indians often leave spaces under beds and furniture uncleaned, while 47.5 percent struggle to clean corners, edges and skirting boards effectively, per the report.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal: Cleaner head and hair removal

The All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head is built around two conical brush bars that move hair from the thicker centre of the bars towards their thinner outer ends, where it is drawn directly into the bin. The design allows the vacuum to eject hair strands up to 25 inches long from the brush bar. The cleaner head also senses the type of flooring it is running on and adjusts suction power and brush bar speed accordingly — slowing down on hard floors for quieter operation and speeding up on carpets for deeper cleaning. This lets a single cleaner head handle both carpet and hard-floor cleaning, a task Dyson previously split between its Digital Motorbar and Fluffy cleaner heads.