Dyson Launches An AI Toothbrush With Built-In Camera & Water Jet: Netizens React

Dyson has moved from vacuum cleaners and hairdryers into an unlikely new category: your mouth. The company launched a $499 toothbrush called the CameraJet, which uses a built-in camera and artificial intelligence to identify gaps between teeth and fire a precision jet of mouthrinse at them while the user brushes.

Six years in the making

Dyson says the device is the product of six years of research and development, and is designed to combine brushing, flossing and mouth rinsing into a single step by targeting the interdental gaps where plaque first forms. At the heart of the system is a 100,000-pixel macro lens capable of capturing 28 images every second, feeding a machine-learning model trained on 470,000 dental images and built on roughly 16 million lines of code.

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Once the system spots a gap, it can direct a cone-shaped burst of mouthrinse at the spot within 100 milliseconds of detection. Dyson is calling the underlying technology Gap Optical Targeting.

The brush head itself isn't an afterthought either. It pairs a stiffer, central bristle set for surface stains with a softer outer ring designed to clean along the gumline, while an embedded RFID chip tracks how many cleaning cycles a head has completed and flags when it needs replacing.

On the results, Dyson says lab testing found the CameraJet removes up to 69 percent more plaque than leading electric toothbrushes in hard-to-reach areas. That figure comes with a caveat worth flagging: it's drawn from Dyson's own testing using a synthetic plaque stand-in developed specifically for the research, rather than an independent clinical trial. To build that testing model, the company worked with the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Dentistry over roughly five years to engineer a realistic proxy for plaque.

Privacy has also been addressed head-on. Dyson says the camera only activates during live viewing or automatic jetting, and that no images are recorded or stored on the device or in the cloud.

Dyson CameraJet: Price, colours and what's in the box

The CameraJet connects over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the MyDyson app, which offers a real-time camera feed, step-by-step cleaning guidance and a map of brushed areas. It ships in two colorways - Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink - and the box includes a refill dock, two regular brush heads and a charging cable.

The Internet Reacts

Predictably, a $499 price tag on a toothbrush - even one with a built-in camera and AI- has become the story in itself on social media.

Podcaster Taimur Abdaal captured the most common reaction, joking that James Dyson could have solved air conditioning but chose to build an expensive toothbrush instead. The post has racked up traction as a stand-in for the broader "why does this exist" sentiment around the launch.

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Not everyone was mocking it, though. One X user going by VanMan argued that Dyson has earned the benefit of the doubt, saying that coming from any other brand the idea would seem ridiculous, but Dyson's track record of hit products makes it harder to dismiss outright.

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Developer and streamer ThePrimeagen took the joke in a more absurdist direction, quipping that the government now wants to see in between his teeth, poking fun at the camera-and-connectivity angle of a toothbrush that live-streams to an app.