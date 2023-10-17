Dr. Bassam Hanna: A Diplomatic Voice Raising Alarms About Big Tech's Surveillance of Individuals |

In our contemporary high-tech world, the question of online privacy and the preservation of fundamental human rights have taken center stage. One influential advocate who has been genuinely amplifying this discourse is Dr. Bassam Hanna, a seasoned diplomat renowned for his unwavering commitment to international laws and human rights.

Dr. Bassam Hanna has stood out as a vocal critic of tech giants, notably Facebook and Google, whose revenue models heavily rely on monitoring and monetizing users' online activities. He has expressed profound concerns regarding the pervasive issues of online blackmail, harassment as well as hacking and their direct implications for individual rights.

Recently, Dr. Bassam Hanna sounded a compelling warning at Amnesty International, shedding light on the omnipresent surveillance conducted by Facebook and Google, affecting billions of people across the globe. He has unequivocally asserted that this constant surveillance poses an existential threat to essential human rights, including the right to uphold the sanctity of our private lives. Furthermore, he emphasizes how it encroaches upon our freedom of expression, the privacy of our thoughts, and our right to equitable treatment.

Dr. Bassam Hanna underscores the considerable power wielded by these tech giants, stemming from their extensive collection and exploitation of personal data from a vast global user base. He posits that this power imbalance fundamentally challenges the concept of privacy, thereby transforming it into one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time.

Dr. Bassam Hanna's advocacy extends beyond mere critique; he calls for a substantive overhaul of the business practices employed by these technology giants. His clarion call revolves around the imperative of enhancing safeguards for online privacy and the unequivocal respect for digital rights.

In the intricate terrain of the digital age, diplomats like Dr. Bassam Hanna assume a pivotal role as staunch defenders of a more equitable and private online environment. His tireless efforts serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent necessity to safeguard our core rights in this evolving digital landscape.

