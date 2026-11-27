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Telegram has used its official X account to take a swipe at Apple and Google over the commissions they charge on app store purchases. The post drew sharp reactions from users.

Telegram's post said Apple and Google 'really steal 30 percent of developer revenue and still beg you to pay for cloud storage on a $1200 phone that stops working after 2 years'.

Replies from the account

Telegram also answered users in the replies, keeping up the sarcasm. One user joked that Apple might one day charge a monthly subscription just to see a phone's battery percentage. Telegram wrote back, "don't give them ideas."

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Another user asked why governments allow such practices. Telegram's reply was blunt, "because they are corrupt."

The fee dispute behind the jibe

Developers have long criticised the fees Apple and Google take on purchases made through their app stores. Telegram's post draws on that complaint. The standard commission is 30 percent, though both companies' fee schedules also include lower rates in some cases.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Durov's mockery of the iPhone Duo

The post follows another dig from Telegram chief Pavel Durov. Last week he mocked Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, in a post on X. He joked that Apple had built a phone that is both too big and too small, and that Telegram still looks good at both "wrong" sizes.

A history of friction with Apple

Digit noted that Telegram's criticism of Apple is not new. Earlier this year, the app briefly vanished from Apple's App Store in several countries, and many iPhone and iPad users could not find it.

Durov said Apple pulled the app without warning. He argued that if an app with more than a billion users can be removed without notice, platforms built on user-generated content could face the same risk.