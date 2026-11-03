Disney To Lay Off Thousands Of Employees As Managers Told To Target 20% Savings |

Walt Disney is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs as part of a sweeping cost-reduction drive, with some managers asked to find annual savings of 20 percent. The move comes as the entertainment giant contends with intensifying competition from streaming platforms, softer box office returns and slower international visitor numbers at its theme parks. Disney is also grappling with the rapid spread of artificial intelligence, which is reshaping the entertainment industry. Exact job-loss numbers have not been disclosed.

Bloomberg News reported that Disney is moving towards large-scale layoffs. Disney could meet the 20 percent target through job eliminations and other expense cuts. Some divisions are expected to face deeper cuts than others.

Where the savings may go

Part of the money saved is expected to be redirected into film and television content, technology, theme parks and the cruise business. The approach suggests Disney wants to trim costs while continuing to fund the segments it sees as drivers of future growth. Disney had about 231,000 employees worldwide at the end of its last fiscal year, per Bloomberg.

Restructuring already under way

Earlier in October, it was reported that Disney was planning to restructure its television division and cut roles in its legal and global affairs unit. Speaking at Bloomberg's Screentime conference in Los Angeles last month, Disney President Dana Walden said companies need to keep reviewing how they are structured and how large they are.

A string of earlier layoffs

The latest reported cuts follow several rounds in recent years. Disney let go of a few hundred employees in its human resources and technology teams, and the company reportedly cut around 1,000 roles in April. Disney also trimmed several hundred positions in 2025. Its biggest round came in 2023, when it eliminated 7,000 jobs under then-CEO Bob Iger as part of a plan to save $5.5 billion.