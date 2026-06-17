DigiLocker Adds Family IDs Of 4 States, Expanding Digital Access For Over 37 Crore Citizens

DigiLocker users can now access and store Family ID documents from four states through the government's digital platform | IANS

New Delhi, June 17: India’s flagship digital document wallet, DigiLocker, has onboarded Family ID credentials from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, enabling more than 37 crore citizens across the four states to digitally access, store and share key household identity documents, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at simplifying access to government services and welfare schemes while reducing dependence on physical paperwork.

Citizens Can Access and Store Family IDs Digitally

The integration allows citizens to fetch their existing Family IDs directly into their DigiLocker accounts and use them whenever required for verification or availing government services.

In addition, DigiLocker is connected as a requestor to the respective state Family ID systems, enabling eligible residents to enrol for new Family IDs digitally and provide consent from within the platform.

According to MeitY, citizens can access the documents by signing into the DigiLocker app or website, searching for the relevant state Family ID service, entering the required details and giving consent. The document is then fetched and stored instantly in the user’s DigiLocker account.

Rajasthan and Maharashtra Residents Benefit

In Rajasthan, around 7.5 crore residents can now access their Jan Aadhaar, a key household identity credential used to avail benefits under welfare programmes such as the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, the Public Distribution System (PDS), scholarships and other government initiatives linked to the Jan Aadhaar ecosystem.

Maharashtra’s Mahasarathi (Family ID), now available to around 14 crore residents through DigiLocker, serves as a foundational household identifier used to deliver government schemes and services.

The integration is expected to strengthen paperless governance and improve citizen access to public services.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Integrated

Similarly, around 9.5 crore residents of Madhya Pradesh can now access their MP Samagra (Family ID) digitally.

The Samagra ID plays a central role in welfare delivery across the state and its availability on DigiLocker is expected to make access to government services more efficient and convenient.

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In Uttar Pradesh, more than 6 crore residents can now access their UP Family ID through DigiLocker.

The ministry noted that the verified digital document can be used to apply for and avail scholarships, pensions and other state welfare schemes without the need to carry or photocopy physical documents.

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