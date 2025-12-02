 Dept Of Telecommunications Mandates Six-Hour Logout For WhatsApp & Other Messaging Apps, Ties Access To SIM Cards
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechDept Of Telecommunications Mandates Six-Hour Logout For WhatsApp & Other Messaging Apps, Ties Access To SIM Cards

Dept Of Telecommunications Mandates Six-Hour Logout For WhatsApp & Other Messaging Apps, Ties Access To SIM Cards

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to bind user access to their SIM cards, forcing automatic logout every six hours on web-based services. This aims to curb misuse by cyber fraudsters and enhance traceability. Platforms must comply within 90 days, disrupting seamless multi-device use but improving security.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Dept Of Telecommunications Mandates Six-Hour Logout For WhatsApp & Other Messaging Apps, Ties Access To SIM Cards | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a directive requiring messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, to log users out every six hours.

The directive last week mandated that the user's subscriber identity module (SIM) used at registration must be bound to the services of web-based platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, and others.

As the service must remain tied to the SIM in the phone, WhatsApp Web and similar web companions are forced to log users out every six hours once the rule is implemented.

Read Also
'Blatant Assault On Our Privacy & Freedom': Netizens Outraged At India's New Sanchar Saathi App...
article-image

Within 90 days, users will no longer be able to access these apps unless the original SIM is present in the device, the DoT circular showed. Each web-based platform must submit a compliance report within four months.

FPJ Shorts
Home & Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovations Hurls Toward ₹1,289 Crore Through IPO, Which Opens For Subscription On December 8
Home & Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovations Hurls Toward ₹1,289 Crore Through IPO, Which Opens For Subscription On December 8
'Blatant Assault On Our Privacy & Freedom': Netizens Outraged At India's New Sanchar Saathi App Mandate In Smartphones
'Blatant Assault On Our Privacy & Freedom': Netizens Outraged At India's New Sanchar Saathi App Mandate In Smartphones
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rare Diamond Wedding Ring With Raj Nidimoru Is Designed By THIS Mysterious Jeweller From Greece
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rare Diamond Wedding Ring With Raj Nidimoru Is Designed By THIS Mysterious Jeweller From Greece
Anupamaa Written Update, December 2: Ishani Breaks Down As Her Dream Shatters, Anupama Consoles
Anupamaa Written Update, December 2: Ishani Breaks Down As Her Dream Shatters, Anupama Consoles

The change will disrupt the seamless multi‑device experience many gained by keeping WhatsApp Web running throughout the workday. The government felt the move was necessary to prevent misuse of messaging apps as cyber fraudsters exploited WhatsApp without having the SIM present, often from outside India.

Making SIM binding mandatory provides a way to trace activity to a physical subscriber.

The rules flowed from the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, 2025, which introduced the idea of a Telecommunication Identifier User Entity.

Read Also
Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Researcher Amar Subramanya As New Vice President Of AI Amid Leadership...
article-image

The rules flow from the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, 2025, which introduced the Telecommunication Identifier User Entity requirement. Under the revised rules, platforms will need access to the International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) stored on the SIM, requiring global services such as WhatsApp to re-engineer parts of their system for Indian users.

Tech companies said that constant SIM checks and six‑hour logouts will erode user privacy, break multi‑device convenience, and complicate access when travelling, while telecom operators backed the move.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dept Of Telecommunications Mandates Six-Hour Logout For WhatsApp & Other Messaging Apps, Ties Access...

Dept Of Telecommunications Mandates Six-Hour Logout For WhatsApp & Other Messaging Apps, Ties Access...

'Blatant Assault On Our Privacy & Freedom': Netizens Outraged At India's New Sanchar Saathi App...

'Blatant Assault On Our Privacy & Freedom': Netizens Outraged At India's New Sanchar Saathi App...

Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Researcher Amar Subramanya As New Vice President Of AI Amid Leadership...

Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Researcher Amar Subramanya As New Vice President Of AI Amid Leadership...

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Smartphone Unveiled: Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know Before You Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Smartphone Unveiled: Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know Before You Buy

Indian Govt Enforces Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi App' Pre-Installed On All New Phones: Here's What...

Indian Govt Enforces Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi App' Pre-Installed On All New Phones: Here's What...