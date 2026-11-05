Delhi Firm Gifts iPhone 16 To Staff For Diwali, Internet Asks 'Any Vacancies?'

Delhi Firm Gifts iPhone 16 To Staff For Diwali, Internet Asks 'Where To Apply?' |

A Delhi company has swapped the traditional sweet box for a smartphone this Diwali, handing its employees iPhone 16 handsets as festive gifts. A short video of the surprise, posted on the firm's Instagram page, has gone viral. Viewers are praising the gesture and joking about job openings.

iPhone 16s waiting on every desk

The Rohini-based company, which posts as Financersaab (@financersaab2.0), shared the 15-second clip on its official account. The video shows rows of computers with a new phone placed in front of each, tied with a ribbon. The handsets come in white, green, blue and black. The clip ends with several women employees smiling over their gifts. Gulte reported that the phones were left on the desks before staff arrived at the office.

The company captioned the post "No competition. Aapko kya mila?", asking viewers what their own employers had given them.

'Is this AI?

Not everyone believed it. Some commenters questioned whether the clip was real, and a few said it looked AI-generated. The company responded to one such comment by telling the user to watch again, and made clear that nothing in the video was AI-made.

'Any vacancies?'

Most reactions mixed praise with envy. One user asked, half-jokingly, whether the company was hiring. Another suggested staying off Instagram this Diwali to avoid feeling jealous. Others joked that the iPhones were meant only for the women employees while the men got gold coins, and one user said their own office had not even managed a box of soan papdi.

A step up from the usual

Workplace Diwali gifts are usually far more modest, ranging from mithai to hampers or practical household items. That contrast is a big part of why the clip has struck a chord online.

The company has not said how many employees received the phones or what the gesture cost. The video has not been independently verified beyond the company's own post.