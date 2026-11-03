Deepinder Goyal's Temple Website Crashes After Pre-Orders Open; Wearable Priced At ₹85,000 |

Temple, the brain and health wearable backed by Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal, ran into trouble on the day its pre-orders opened, with its website struggling under heavy traffic. The first batch is priced at Rs. 85,000, and delivery is expected in about three months. Goyal acknowledged the problem in a post on X, saying the team was working to get on top of the surge and that orders were still going through on the Temple app.

Website struggles, app keeps working

In his post, Goyal said there was too much traffic on temple.com and that his team was trying to resolve it. He added that customers could still place orders through the app. He did not say how many people had tried to order or when the website would be fully stable. The crash points to strong early interest in a device that costs Rs. 85,000 and has drawn debate over its pricing and scientific validation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Price and delivery timeline

The first batch of Temple is priced at Rs. 85,000. Delivery is expected in about three months. It is reported that the first batch follows a made-to-order model, with each device manufactured only after an order is placed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heart-rate accuracy claim

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Goyal shared the results of what Temple calls its heart-rate benchmarking study. The company says Temple tracks heart rate more accurately than a standard-wear ECG chest strap in Zones 4 and 5, the high-intensity training zones. According to the company, it used the Polar H10 chest strap, widely regarded as an ECG-based industry reference, but saw drops in readings during testing. To avoid losses from motion or contact, it taped the strap to each participant and used that as its own reference.

Temple says it then compared its device against five flagship wearables and two Polar H10 straps, one taped and one worn in the standard way. The company says Temple was the most accurate of all the wearables studied and also outperformed the standard-wear chest strap in Zones 4 and 5. Goyal wrote that other wearables have only tried to get close to the reference, while Temple aims to become the new reference. The company has published the study on its website and says more independent validations are underway. These results are Temple's own and have not been independently verified.

Return policy under review

Goyal also said he is tempted to follow the global standard set by Apple and drop Temple's current 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy in India. He said he would think it over before deciding.